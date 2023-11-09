This Video Has People Worried Over O.J. Simpson's Appearance

Former football star O.J. Simpson has turned up in a new video looking unwell, and people are drawing conclusions about his health.

This comes just a month after the 25th anniversary of Simpson's historic trial for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Simpson Brown, and Ron Goldman. According to Vanity Fair, the trial was one of the most-watched television events in history, with 150 million people tuning in for the verdict. Despite the mounting evidence against Simpson and an American public painfully divided over the case, Simpson was acquitted of all charges — partially because of his legal team made up of Robert Shapiro, Johnnie Cochran, and Robert Kardashian Sr. Unfortunately, Cochran and Kardashian Sr. both died from cancer a few years after the infamous trial concluded.

Despite Simpson's shocking acquittal, he's never been able to evade the public's judgment about his perceived involvement in the murders that's lingered over the past 25 years. Of course, Simpson's post-trial decisions — including contributing to a book titled "If I Did It" — definitely contributed to his declining fame and reputation. Simpson eventually served a nine-year prison bid for crimes unrelated to his ex-wife's death, per ABC. However, he's been out of prison since 2017.

Regardless of the fact that many still believe Simpson is guilty, he's recently experienced a bit of a career resurgence after joining the "It Is What It Is Podcast," hosted by Cam'Ron and Mase, as a football analyst. Unfortunately for Simpson, his recent appearance out and about has raised eyebrows about his wellbeing.