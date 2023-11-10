How Lisa Marie Presley's Estate Landed In Major Financial Trouble

Lisa Marie Presley's estate has weathered some major financial troubles following the late singer's death.

Back in January, Hollywood was forever changed when the beloved talent, Elvis Presley's only daughter, tragically died at 54. "It was with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley confirmed in a statement to the Associated Press. While the cause of her death was shrouded in mystery at the time, a July autopsy report confirmed the singer's passing was caused by complications from a previous weight loss surgery she had done, according to NPR.

Unfortunately, it didn't take long for things to get messy regarding the late singer's estate. Weeks after Lisa Marie's tragic death, Priscilla and her granddaughter Riley Keough became embroiled in a legal dispute over the validity of the former's will. According to CBS, the two women bumped heads over a 2016 amendment to the "Lights Out" singer's will, which removed Priscilla as a co-trustee and replaced her with Riley. In the filing, Priscilla called out the authenticity of the change –– pointing out the misspelling of her name, the absence of a notification about the change, and the lack of a witness. Fortunately, the two resolved their issues, with Priscilla receiving a settlement and her relationship with Riley unscathed. "Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity," the "Dallas" star told The Hollywood Reporter. While Lisa Marie's estate was able to overcome family infighting, another problem took its place shortly after.