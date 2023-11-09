The Kelce Brothers Were Both Kicked Out Of Preschool

The story goes that the eldest Kelce brother, Jason Kelce, was booted from preschool when he stabbed a classmate in the forehead with a spork (Alexa, please play "Bad Blood" by Taylor Swift). "For some reason, we were stabbing each other with sporks, and I hit him hard enough right in the forehead," Jason recalled about the incident during the revelatory podcast episode. Unfortunately, the classmate's father wasn't willing to simply shake off the offense. "I just remember the next day, his dad had him under his arm, and he had four little spork dots," he recounted.

It should be noted, however, that upon hearing what his son had been up to, the Kelce brothers' dad, Ed Kelce, promptly looked at the teachers for their whereabouts during the incident. "Why weren't you watching him?" Ed reportedly asked the teachers.

Meanwhile, Kylie wasn't in total agreement with how her father-in-law handled the situation. "To be fair, if a teacher called me and said your kid sporked another kid in the head, I would then address that with my child, not the teacher!" she exclaimed. Travis Kelce, however, laughed and simply chalked their father's reaction up to the specific time period. "It was the 90s, ya know?"