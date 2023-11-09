The Kelce Brothers Were Both Kicked Out Of Preschool
Professional football player Travis Kelce's preschool teachers knew he and his big bro Jason Kelce were in trouble when they walked in! Yep, that's right. During an episode of the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast, the famous Kelce brothers confessed that not just one but both of them were kicked out of preschool for bad behavior! Ruh roh.
The confession came after Travis asked Jason and Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, if they had taught their three daughters, ranging in age from six months to three years, "how to fight the Kelce way." Jason, however, quickly rebuffed the question, noting that he was "trying to keep them from getting kicked out of preschool the way I was." Travis then quickly confessed that he, too, had been kicked out of pre-K. "Aw, man. We both got kicked out of preschool," he recalled as a surprised Kylie looked at them both in horror. "Wait, you've both been kicked out of preschool?" she exclaimed.
Jason Kelce sparked bad blood by way of a spork incident
The story goes that the eldest Kelce brother, Jason Kelce, was booted from preschool when he stabbed a classmate in the forehead with a spork (Alexa, please play "Bad Blood" by Taylor Swift). "For some reason, we were stabbing each other with sporks, and I hit him hard enough right in the forehead," Jason recalled about the incident during the revelatory podcast episode. Unfortunately, the classmate's father wasn't willing to simply shake off the offense. "I just remember the next day, his dad had him under his arm, and he had four little spork dots," he recounted.
It should be noted, however, that upon hearing what his son had been up to, the Kelce brothers' dad, Ed Kelce, promptly looked at the teachers for their whereabouts during the incident. "Why weren't you watching him?" Ed reportedly asked the teachers.
Meanwhile, Kylie wasn't in total agreement with how her father-in-law handled the situation. "To be fair, if a teacher called me and said your kid sporked another kid in the head, I would then address that with my child, not the teacher!" she exclaimed. Travis Kelce, however, laughed and simply chalked their father's reaction up to the specific time period. "It was the 90s, ya know?"
Travis Kelce wanted to be the end-game checkers winner
As for kid brother Travis Kelce, it appears he wanted to be the end-game, first-string, A-team checkers winner... so badly that it also swiftly landed him on the expulsion list. "I got kicked out of preschool because, during playtime, we were playing checkers, and I was winning — because I don't lose at f***ing checkers — and if you win, you stay on," Travis explained on the bombshell episode. Meanwhile, Jason Kelce interjected Travis' monologue with an impromptu Chris Farley reference from the 1996 comedy film "Black Sheep," bellowing, "Well, it's kinda hard to win Travis if you never move your back row."
Travis went on to explain that although he kept winning, his teacher was adamant it was time to let someone else have a turn at the board game. And that's the moment Travis opted to take matters into his own hands. "She said, 'No, you have to share," and I said, 'No, I don't,' and threw the chair that I was sitting in at her," he recounted to Jason and Kylie (Alexa, please play "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift).
Travis then wrapped the story with an emphatic "Good luck," aimed right at Kylie, seemingly referencing her task to rear the next generation of Kelces. Fingers crossed the Kelce gals are somewhat better behaved — or, at the very least, remain in good standing at their respective preschools.
Donna Kelce revealed that Travis Kelce still calls her 'mommy'
Aside from the double preschool expulsions, however, Donna Kelce is adamant that her sons Jason and Travis Kelce were and still are good boys. In fact, in October, the famous football mom revealed during an interview with Today that her youngest son, Travis, still calls her "mommy" and tells her he loves her. "Jason has changed to 'mom,' but Travis — he doesn't care. He does it for a laugh, mostly," she added.
As it turns out, according to Donna, one of her biggest challenges while raising the boys wasn't their behavior but rather simply keeping them fed. "They ate a lot," Donna told People in October. "They could sit down and eat an entire chicken in high school each — not together; each one of them could finish a chicken." Hmm... perhaps the Kelce brothers were hangry, and that's why they acted out in preschool. The world may never know!