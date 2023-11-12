Why Matthew Perry Once Said He'd Never Share His Fortune With His Biological Father

The following article includes references to drug and alcohol addiction.

Matthew Perry was a widely successful actor, from his prosperous time on "Friends" to his starring roles in well-known films like "Fools Rush In" and "The Whole Nine Yards." He was bringing home the big bucks from these roles, but he once threatened to never share his fortune with his father, John Bennett Perry.

Matthew and John have had a complex relationship. The "17 Again" actor's parents split before he even turned one, and after the divorce, Matthew lived full-time with his mother in Canada. The actor rarely saw his father as John had moved to Los Angeles following the breakup in pursuit of a career in acting. Distance between the father-son duo strained their relationship a bit, but John would call Matthew to fill him in on what he was doing. "I didn't get much of a chance to see him as a kid. He'd call up and say, 'I'm getting killed on Mannix this Thursday. Look for me,'" Matthew explained to People.

When Matthew turned 15, he left Canada and moved in with his father in Los Angeles to follow his footsteps in acting. As we all know, the actor catapulted into success thanks to the sitcom "Friends." However, as Matthew became a successful actor, he started to struggle with drug and alcohol abuse. At one point, the actor found himself living back with his father as a grown adult and threatening to cut him off from his riches.