5 Times Matthew Perry Shared The Screen With His Father John Bennett Perry

Like father, like son — Matthew Perry truly was like his dad, John Bennett Perry. From his looks to his personality, the "Friends" actor had plenty of his dad's qualities. And just like John, Matthew went into acting.

Matthew wasn't the first Perry to gain success in the entertainment industry. His father was an actor prior to his son's big success on "Friends." John starred in some blockbuster films. From "George of the Jungle" to "Independence Day," his acting credits go back to the 1970s. In fact, John's career was the reason he and Matthew had a distant relationship. After his parents divorced when the "17 Again" actor was just 1 year old, Matthew moved to Canada with his mother, Suzanne, while his dad pursued his career in entertainment.

Matthew explained his relationship with his father to People, sharing, "I didn't get much of a chance to see him as a kid. He'd call up and say, 'I'm getting killed on 'Mannix' this Thursday. Look for me." At age 15, the "Friends" star decided to get to know his father a bit more by moving to Los Angeles, where he not only got to hang out with John, but also picked up a few of his acting skills. Matthew began acting in the late 80s, but it would ultimately be his success on "Friends" that would catapult him into fame. Since John and Matthew were in the same field, their paths crossed on several projects.