The Incident That Started The O.J. Simpson And Kris Jenner Affair Rumor
It's a rumor as old as time. Whispers through the grapevine have long insisted that Kris Jenner had an affair with disgraced former NFL player O.J. Simpson once upon a time, with some even going as far as to claim that he's the biological father of Khloé Kardashian. These speculations have been going around since the 1990s, around the time that the retired athlete had been on trial for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. While both parties have repeatedly denied the claims over the years, O.J. reportedly fanned the flames, which ultimately led to even more speculation.
In 2019, the Juiceman took to Twitter to squash the longstanding rumors, clarifying that he was not Khloé's father, nor did he ever have a steamy affair with Jenner, especially since he was best friends with her ex-husband, Rob Kardashian. "You know, Bob Kardashian was like a brother to me," he noted. "He was a great guy. He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended. But never, and I want to stress never, in any way, shape or form have I ever had any interest in Kris romantically, sexually. I never got any indication that she had any interest in me."
However, Norman Pardo, a man who claims to be his former manager, begged to differ. According to him, O.J. once bragged about having a tryst with Jenner when they were both still married to their former spouses.
O.J. Simpson and Kris Jenner were reportedly involved in a hot tub incident
Norman Pardo made some bold claims about the nature of Kris Jenner and O.J. Simpson's relationship in the documentary "Who Killed Nicole?" which he commissioned. He asserted that O.J. confided in him about a particular incident involving Jenner in a hot tub back in the 1990s. Pardo dished that, during a shared vacation, Jenner and Rob Kardashian, along with O.J. and Nicole Brown Simpson, hung out together in a hot tub. Nicole and Rob later left, leaving Jenner and O.J. by their lonesome.
Pardo said O.J. then took it as an opportunity to make his move. "O.J. said he stood up, pulled his shorts down and, I'll give you exactly what he said: 'Her eyes bugged out of her head and I f***ed that B until I broke her,'" he claimed (via Page Six). What's more, Jenner was reportedly hurt during the rendezvous and she had to be taken to a hospital. Per Pardo, it was the beginning of the end of all their marriages. "From what I'm understanding, from what O.J. told me, everything was great up until [the] little fling that they had," he added.
In his statement on Twitter, O.J. dismissed Pardo's claims as entirely "bogus" and declared that they were made in bad faith. He also denied ever being under Pardo's wing. "So when you see these guys, like Norm, and you see these guys claim they are my manager, it's just not true," he said. "None of these guys were anything remotely like a manager for me."
What has Kris Jenner said about the issue?
It's worth noting that Kris Jenner did have an affair when he was married to Rob Kardashian, but it was with former soccer star Todd Waterman. She has consistently refuted that she was ever romantically involved with O.J. Simpson, sharing in an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that she's fed up with all the speculation that has shadowed her for years. "It's really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started the media gives it life and breath. And on the anniversary of Nicole's death, it's so tasteless and disgusting," she said. "It's just lie after lie after lie after lie and there's only so much that one human being can take."
Instead of simply sitting back and taking the hits, Jenner decided to be proactive and pursue litigation. "My team has decided to take legal action because, once and for all, I have to do something about it," she added. Ultimately, though, Jenner confessed that she's more upset over the fact that the rumors are tarnishing Nicole Brown Simpson's memory, even years after her devastating death. "I think I've realized that I've latched onto the legal side of stuff, rather than deal with the emotional side of myself that just misses my girlfriend," Jenner admitted. "There's a part of me that gets so angry that I mask my emotions of sadness."