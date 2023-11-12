The Incident That Started The O.J. Simpson And Kris Jenner Affair Rumor

It's a rumor as old as time. Whispers through the grapevine have long insisted that Kris Jenner had an affair with disgraced former NFL player O.J. Simpson once upon a time, with some even going as far as to claim that he's the biological father of Khloé Kardashian. These speculations have been going around since the 1990s, around the time that the retired athlete had been on trial for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. While both parties have repeatedly denied the claims over the years, O.J. reportedly fanned the flames, which ultimately led to even more speculation.

In 2019, the Juiceman took to Twitter to squash the longstanding rumors, clarifying that he was not Khloé's father, nor did he ever have a steamy affair with Jenner, especially since he was best friends with her ex-husband, Rob Kardashian. "You know, Bob Kardashian was like a brother to me," he noted. "He was a great guy. He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended. But never, and I want to stress never, in any way, shape or form have I ever had any interest in Kris romantically, sexually. I never got any indication that she had any interest in me."

However, Norman Pardo, a man who claims to be his former manager, begged to differ. According to him, O.J. once bragged about having a tryst with Jenner when they were both still married to their former spouses.