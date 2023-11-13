Meet Sweet Magnolia Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher's Real-Life Kids

JoAnna Garcia Swisher plays the role of Maddie Townsend in the Netflix drama "Sweet Magnolias." The young divorcee has captured the imagination of fans as she navigates life as a single mother of three. However, Swisher's acting ability is not the only reason she's so at ease when she's playing Maddie in front of the camera. In real life, the actor has kids of her own and loves being a mother. On Mother's Day, she wrote a tribute to her children, saying, "Around every corner, every milestone, every moment big and small, I will forever be yours. Being your mother is my greatest gift."

Her husband, former MLB player Nick Swisher, also has only the highest praise for JoAnna as a mother, wife, and partner. He appeared on "The Jeremy Ryan Slate Show" podcast and revealed how she commanded the Swisher household. He said, "My wife, she's the leader of our s***, bro. Like she was the Derek Jeter of the Swisher house, no doubt about it. She is the one that we follow... I married the hottest girl in the world, the nicest girl in the world, you know, the greatest mom on the planet." Once Nick started, he couldn't say enough good things about his family, including the fact that his kids are amazing. But, in all fairness, we always knew the Swisher brood would be something else with a gene pool like theirs.