The Strange Time Tom Brady Accidentally Waltzed Into A Stranger's Home

During his 20 seasons as the leading quarterback for the New England Patriots, Tom Brady was used to causing a stir on the football field. However, in the immediate aftermath of Brady's career move to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he also started making waves off the field. One bizarre incident that hit the headlines involved Brady accidentally wandering into a complete stranger's home which, let's face it — if you have to deal with a home intruder, then this athlete's definitely not a bad one to encounter.

Brady also received backlash after being thrown out of a Tampa public park for exercising when it was closed during the COVID lockdown. "Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can't wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve," the City of Tampa posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The move from Foxborough, Massachusetts to Tampa, Florida took some serious adjusting for Brady and his family, though. The NFL star admitted to Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast that, despite living in the lap of luxury at the mansion he was renting from Derek Jeter, the Brady bunch struggled with their new life. "My daughter's like, 'Daddy, what are we gonna do for Christmas? What are we gonna do for Halloween? Is there Halloween in Tampa?'" Brady said. So, given their difficulties with geographical adjustment, it's little surprise that he was wandering around the 'hood willy-nilly.