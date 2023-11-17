What Ivanka Trump Has Said About Her Romance With Sean Brosnan

Considering the Trump family secrets have been laid bare in the many awkward moments during Donald Trump's trial, you'd think there'd be nothing left to expose. However, Ivanka Trump is a dark horse with a long list of unexpected exes she dated before marrying Jared Kushner. Like, who would have ever placed Ivanka and the son of nobody's favorite James Bond, Pierce Brosnan, together?

Sean Brosnan was just one of the many pre-JaVanka suitors, though. And, if Ivanka's father had his own way, there would have been even more. For instance, in his 2022 book, "Breaking History: A White House Memoir," Kushner revealed that Donald told him, "Tom Brady is a good friend of mine and had been trying to take Ivanka out." Kushner clapped back, "If I was Ivanka, I'd go with Tom Brady." Donald sniffed. "Yeah, I know," he said. Donald's obsession with Ivanka dating his athletic idol was obviously a non-starter. But, he also admitted on "The View" in 2006 that "If Ivanka weren't my daughter, then perhaps I'd be dating her." Once again, sadly for Donald, he didn't get his wish.

Still, Ivanka racked up flings with her college sweetheart, Greg Hersch, and socialite Bingo Gubelmann. "They just got to a point where we weren't making each other happy any longer," she told GQ about ending the romances. Lance Armstong was the surprise romantic wild card that followed. Topher Grace was next. Then, Ivanka got shaken, not stirred.