The Shady Side Of Mayim Bialik

There's much to admire about Mayim Bialik, who's parlayed misfit characters into financial reward, first as the titular teen "Blossom" on the '90s NBC series, and then two decades later as Amy Fowler, the brainiac love interest of Sheldon Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory." Her double-whammy success defied the odds faced by similar oddball sitcoms, from "Square Pegs" to "Freaks and Geeks," which fared rather poorly (despite incubating the rise of Sarah Jessica Parker in the former and James Franco in the latter). Between milking those nerdvision heifers for all their worth, Bialik abandoned Hollywood for a neuroscience doctorate at UCLA, proving that even actors could expand skillsets beyond memorizing script lines.

Rewired by academia, Bialik has since taken her scientific outlook to the social sphere, commenting via her own podcasts on everything from childrearing to mental health. She also picked up another TV gig as a rotating co-host (with Ken Jennings) on the popular game show "Jeopardy!" — although despite her intellect, she admitted she'd bomb as a contestant. "First of all, answering things like that under pressure and with a timer is not gonna happen for me," she said on "Club Random." "It's hard!" But she's experienced pressure on other fronts, such as explaining herself after making controversial statements on issues like vaccinations and sexism. She's also faced scrutiny about her ethics on matters like her unorthodox parenting regimen and support of questionable medications. Evidently, scientific validation hasn't been enough to shield Bialik from vocal detractors, some of whom might label her shady.