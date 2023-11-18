Why David Schwimmer Faced Heat Over His Exotic Pet On Friends

"Friends" had many incredible actors on the show, and we're not just talking about the humans. The NBC sitcom show was filled with animal actors, from Joey and Chandler's chick and duck to Rachel's brief cat phase with Mrs. Whiskerson. The show had critters running around all the time, but probably one of the most memorable animals for fans is Marcel the Monkey.

Many even say that Marcel was an OG cast member. The monkey was introduced in Season 1, Episode 10, titled "The One with the Monkey." In the episode, David Schwimmer's character, Ross, gets a pet monkey following his first divorce. The two were inseparable for the next eleven episodes, but while Schwimmer and the monkey may have had chemistry on-screen, that wasn't the truth in real life. In 1995, Schwimmer had some harsh words about Marcel, who was actually a female named Katie. He told Entertainment Weekly, "I hate the monkey. I wish it were dead."

Although fans were sad to say goodbye to Marcel in the 11 episode of the first season, it's clear that Schwimmer was ready to walk the monkey out the door. And even though the exotic pet was only a part of the show for a brief time, it's still memorable to fans and even the cast. But Schwimmer's dislike toward the monkey has lasted even all these years later, and he has faced some heat for it.