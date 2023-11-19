Macaulay Culkin Admits Using His Home Alone Fame To Help His Love Life

Macaulay Culkin may be happily engaged to Brenda Song today, but before they became an item, he had a pretty iconic date night trick up his sleeve when hanging out with new girlfriends. Well, new girlfriends he was seeing around the holiday season, anyway. We're talking about "Home Alone" movie nights.

In a 2018 interview with "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," Culkin joked that whenever he was dating a new girl during the festive season, he'd use the film that propelled him to superstardom to impress them. To call that admission a surprising one would be an understatement, to say the least. Culkin has long joked that the thought of watching the film, even by himself, wasn't exactly appealing.

As he explained in an episode of "The Ellen Show," it was tough for him to really get into the story when he associated each scene with whatever he'd been doing on set before the cameras started rolling. In the same vein, the idea of watching the film with someone else made him downright uncomfortable. "I've had people who want to sit down and watch it with me, which is, like, both flattering and creepy," he told Ellen DeGeneres.

The fact that he was willing to watch it on date nights, then, certainly is unexpected. However, considering the timing of when he shared that tidbit with Fallon, things do get interesting.