Why Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Moved Away From Hollywood

It's long seemed as though Natasha Bure was following in her famous mama Candace Cameron Bure's footsteps as an actor making her way in Hollywood. However, in August 2023, she shared some big news via her YouTube channel. She's making a cross-country move, from California to Texas.

Like Candace, Natasha has featured in a number of Hallmark and Great American Family films and TV shows over the years. Her first major role was in the 2017 "Switched for Christmas," playing her mother's character's daughter. Since then, she's gone on to work in several more productions — many of which haven't even included Candace. All signs seemed to point, then, to Natasha carving out a name for herself outside of her mom's legacy.

In light of all that, her announcement that she would be moving away from Tinseltown came as a surprise to many. However, not one to keep fans guessing as to why she decided to make the move, she's been very open about her reasons behind the decision. As she shared in that first announcement, it had everything to do with her need to keep challenging herself. It also came with the promise to document the experience, and all the highs and the lows that came with it.