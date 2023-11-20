TV Show Hosts Who Bashed Donald Trump On Live TV

The following article includes references to racism and sexual assault allegations.

One of Donald Trump's favorite sparring partners is the media; after all, it's those pesky members of the press who aren't going to let him forget that he's been impeached twice and indicted four times. He complained about "fake news" on X, formerly known as Twitter, nearly 1,000 times during his presidency, so he was obviously a tad obsessed with his news coverage. The media was also on his mind after he lost the 2020 presidential race to Joe Biden. "He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!" Trump tweeted.

Trump's authoritarian tendencies were on display in September 2023 when he threatened NBC's news networks with some form of retribution for failing to report on him in a manner he found satisfactory. On Truth Social, Trump called for NBC's parent company, Comcast, to "be investigated for its 'Country Threatening Treason.'" He added, "When I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events."

It's unclear what actions Donald Trump would take against the news organizations he's seeking vengeance against, but if he's serious about the whole treason thing, the punishments for that crime are death and imprisonment. And if Trump were to pursue legal action against every news host who has criticized him, it would be a full-time job.