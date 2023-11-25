Why Summer House's Carl Radke And Lindsay Hubbard Really Split

Amid all the Bravo scandals to took place in 2023, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's broken engagement was up there with Scandoval. Although it seemed the pair was set to walk down the aisle in a November destination wedding, Entertainment Tonight reported that the "Summer House" stars had broken things off. According to one source, it was Radke who pulled the plug just three months before their wedding — and it was all filmed for Season 8.

"I was completely blindsided. He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own," Hubbard told Us Weekly in her first interview since the split. She claimed her ex-fiancé called producers to set up the breakup, and called the whole scene "absolutely humiliating." The former public relations expert hinted that their fellow "Summer House" star, Kyle Cooke, had something to do with Radke's decision. "Kyle has always had it out for me. He thinks that I'm some master manipulator who controls the universe and he's good friends with Carl. I think part of him wants to give Carl an ally, and part of him just always thinks I'm the one who's in the wrong."

While Hubbard shared that there were "no red flags" leading up to their breakup, Cooke, in fact, had some thoughts on what caused his friend to change his mind.