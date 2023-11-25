Why Summer House's Carl Radke And Lindsay Hubbard Really Split
Amid all the Bravo scandals to took place in 2023, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's broken engagement was up there with Scandoval. Although it seemed the pair was set to walk down the aisle in a November destination wedding, Entertainment Tonight reported that the "Summer House" stars had broken things off. According to one source, it was Radke who pulled the plug just three months before their wedding — and it was all filmed for Season 8.
"I was completely blindsided. He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own," Hubbard told Us Weekly in her first interview since the split. She claimed her ex-fiancé called producers to set up the breakup, and called the whole scene "absolutely humiliating." The former public relations expert hinted that their fellow "Summer House" star, Kyle Cooke, had something to do with Radke's decision. "Kyle has always had it out for me. He thinks that I'm some master manipulator who controls the universe and he's good friends with Carl. I think part of him wants to give Carl an ally, and part of him just always thinks I'm the one who's in the wrong."
While Hubbard shared that there were "no red flags" leading up to their breakup, Cooke, in fact, had some thoughts on what caused his friend to change his mind.
Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard reportedly had communication issues
Kyle Cooke has had a front-row seat to Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's relationship since they first attempted to be more than friends on Season 4 of "Summer House." After their second try ended in disaster, the Loverboy founder told E! News, "It's no secret that they've been in constant couple's therapy ever since they basically started dating. From my perspective, there were times where I was like, 'Man, it's almost like the only time they could communicate on any given week was in therapy.'" According to Cooke, Radke told him, "That is not how I'm gonna spend the next 50 years of my life." He added that both parties were "hurting" and called the breakup a "very unfortunate situation."
"Below Deck" alum Captain Lee Rosbach, who has been Radke's close friend and mentor, shared on his podcast "Salty with Captain Lee" that he thinks Cooke "contributed to a certain degree" to Radke and Hubbard's breakup. "Like that one night he got totally s***-faced drunk and called Lindsay everything under the book that you could think of in front of Carl and Carl sat there and took it and didn't get all bent out of shape and aggressive on him, which he had every right to do," the captain stated. Hubbard later echoed Rosbach's thoughts in a podcast appearance and she refuted Cooke's claims that she and her ex were in constant therapy.
Lindsay Hubbard thinks Carl Radke was persuaded to break up with her
Now that the dust has somewhat settled, Lindsay Hubbard is opening up about what could have led Carl Radke to end their engagement so abruptly. On "The Viall Files," the "Summer House" star said, "I definitely think that someone was in Carl's ear. I just don't know who that was." According to Hubbard, Cooke was wrong about his therapy statement, as she and Radke only went together after dating for a year while he was dealing with some personal issues. She described Radke as being harsher during the end of summer and expecting her to "change" for him. "All of a sudden, I had to change everything about me to be with him. I'm not a 1950s Stepford wife, I'm a very independent girl." Hubbard recalled Radke acting "icky" toward her before the breakup and threatening to end things between them. She soon received a text from production to film after they had wrapped and that's when Radke broke up with her.
Hubbard and Radke reunited at BravoCon 2023 where things were awkward between them. "We don't really speak unless he has to come to the apartment to get some stuff," Hubbard told attendees, per Us Weekly. "I'm really nervous, I'm not going to lie. I'm shaking." As for Radke, he called the meeting "emotional." Despite the dramatic ending to the summer, Hubbard added, "We had a lot of fun. This was one of the most fun summers that we've had."