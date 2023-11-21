Naomie Olindo Has Had Quite The Transformation

Prior to getting her introduction on "Southern Charm" as Craig Conover's girlfriend, Naomie Olindo was part of an original summer 2012 pilot that never saw the light of day, as she shared with the "Mouthing Off" podcast. At the time, she had not begun dating Conover. Later, when "Southern Charm" got a 2014 greenlight and they'd become a couple, she made it clear that she wouldn't be part of it. In fact, she contributed to the Bravo show's hate train in Charleston, South Carolina. "People wanted nothing to do with it," Olindo admitted of the city on the podcast. "... They [her friends and family] were like, 'This show is an atrocity. It's so embarrassing,' and all this stuff, and so I was more so on that kind of bandwagon at the time."

Of course, the reality star had a change of heart, but it came at the expense of a job she held at the time. Since then, "Southern Charm" enthusiasts have kept up with Olindo both on the show and social media. She fell in and out of love — particularly with one unlikely prospect, but more on that below — had a cosmetic procedure done, and worked through grief after suffering a devastating loss, among many other changes and endeavors in her personal and professional life.

Here's how Naomie Olindo has evolved over the years.