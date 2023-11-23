Taylor Kinney Vs. Jesse Spencer: Fans' Favorite Chicago Fire Hunk Isn't Surprising

"Chicago Fire" revolves around firefighters and their complicated love lives, so it's not surprising that the cast is full of eye candy. However, Taylor Kinney and Jesse Spencer definitely get more love than all of their co-stars — and fans' favorite "Chicago Fire" hunk isn't all that surprising.

If you weren't aware, Kinney stars in "Chicago Fire" as Kelly Severide — a kind-hearted fire captain whose adventurous romantic past defined his character until he married Stella Kidd in Season 10. Kinney briefly left "Chicago Fire" but has since returned. Spencer — who departed the show after Season 10 — played Matthew Casey, a fire captain at two different firehouses. Unlike Severide, Casey's romantic arc started tragically after his fiancée, Hallie Thomas, died from fire-related injuries. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the last time tragedy infiltrated his personal life.

Regardless of the characters' layered storylines, fans have fallen madly in love with the men portraying the complicated characters. In 2019, Kinney and Spencer gathered on YouTube to read some of their fans' most scandalous tweets. Although the entire video is hilarious, Spencer read off a particularly blush-worthy comment about Kinney's character. "Severide is a man of integrity; I'd trust him with my back," said one fan before Kinney jumped into the convo, proclaiming, "What about your heart?" Falling into character, Kinney added, "'Cause I'll rip it out!" Although it's clear that both actors are uber popular, we polled Nicki Swift's readers to finally figure out which "Chicago Fire" hunk reigns supreme.