The Yellowstone Fling Rumor Kevin Costner Faced After His Divorce

When Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from her husband of 18 years, actor Kevin Costner, rumors swirled that something sordid had gone down behind the scenes. After all, the split was contentious from the beginning. "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner's rep told Entertainment Tonight in May 2023, alluding to the fact that the split was not the actor's idea.

So, what caused Baumgartner to go from loving wife to a woman citing "irreconcilable" differences on her court papers? Fans were quick to put the blame on Costner for cheating. Per Hello!, Baumgartner and her lawyers asked that Costner reveal any documents with "expenses paid by you, or any person at your request or on your behalf, relating to any extramarital relationships." Shady, right?

On his hit TV western, "Yellowstone," Costner plays grizzled rancher John Dutton, who becomes involved in an on-screen romance with Piper Perabo's character, Summer Higgins. It's possible life could have imitated art in this instance, but Costner denied accusations he had been unfaithful — not that this stopped fans from speculating. Per the Daily Mail, a new rumor emerged that Costner had gotten one of his "Yellowstone" co-workers pregnant. No one knows who the mystery woman is, but Costner has had his work cut out for him trying to squash the gossip.