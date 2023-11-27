Joan Collins' Meet Up With The Royal Family Didn't Go Exactly As Planned

Dame Joan Collins has long been a passionate royalist, and has met the royal family a number of times. However, that's not to say she's immune to the odd protocol slip-up. In fact, in her 2023 memoir, "Behind the Shoulder Pads: Tales I Tell My Friends," she revealed that she'd forgotten to curtsy to a senior royal at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

As royal watchers may remember, Collins played a pretty big role in the late queen's jubilee celebrations. She featured in the Dames in Jags procession to Buckingham Palace, front and center. Collins also spoke with Sky News ahead of the event, gushing over the experiences she'd had with the family over the years. In particular, she praised the royals, naming Elizabeth II, as well as the now-Prince and Princess of Wales, in particular, for being so laid-back, despite their status. Little did she know, just two days later, she'd be even more grateful for that.

As Collins recounted in her memoir, after an exhausting two hours in the procession, she was all too excited to decompress with a cup of tea. She did just that — but in her tired state, an unexpected arrival at the green room prompted her to forget some royal protocol. And just like that, Joan Collins didn't crack a curtsy.