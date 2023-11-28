Donald Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba Has Clear Feelings About Joe Biden
Being Donald Trump's attorney is a risky business. However, Trump's civil attorney, Alina Habba, is fine with rolling the dice. She's a staunch defender of her new boss and made clear her thoughts on Trump's adversary, President Joe Biden, the source of yet another of her client's legal woes.
Habba has had a close relationship with Trump for years, attending his birthday bash at Mar-a-Largo. And she's launching a vigorous rebuttal during his civil fraud trial, where he's accused of inflating assets to receive loans and insurance deals on more favorable terms. Habba's Instagram bio claims she's "General Counsel and Legal Spokesperson for Save America." Still, she's embarking on a potentially perilous journey, though. Just ask Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney and fixer.
As Politico reported, he turned on Trump, yet still ended up being sentenced to three years on tax fraud and charges of making false statements. Cohen once famously vowed that he'd "take a bullet" for Trump. However, it was a different story on the day of his sentencing. Cohen admitted that his "weakness was a blind loyalty to Donald Trump," continuing, "Time and time again, I felt it as my duty to cover up his dirty deeds." Then there's Rudy Guiliani, the controversial lawyer who's pled not guilty to 13 felony charges relating to Trump's alleged attempts to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory, per AP News. Habba's undeterred, though. She's going all in, slamming President Biden and proving she's firmly #TeamTrump.
MAGA fangirling
Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, takes client loyalty to a whole new level. She's representing Trump in his civil fraud case in Manhattan, but that hasn't stopped her from weighing in on his pending Georgia court case relating to his alleged attempts to interfere with Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory. Per the New York Post, Habba was front and center at the UFC 295 title fights at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023, sitting proudly at Donald Trump Jr.'s side.
To ensure everybody's awareness of her political alliance, Habba flashed a glittering clutch bag with "MAGA" emblazoned across the front in bejeweled letters while posing for pics with New York Jets owner Woody Johnson. She topped off her look with a necklace with "FJB" embedded in crystals. For those not in the know, "FJB" is an acronym for "F**k Joe Biden." The necklace sells for $114.54 on the "Trump Diamond Jewelry" Etsy account, where it's described as "FJB Necklace Heavy Sterling Silver NOT Crap Base Metal Gold Plated 99.00 16 Genuine Zircons/Diamonds 149.00 Best Maga FJB Patriot Jewelry."
Meanwhile, besides dissing President Biden, The Telegraph noted that Habba's also had Trump's ex-attorney-turned-state-prosecutor-pal, Michael Cohen, firmly in her crosshairs during the civil fraud case. Habba hasn't missed an opportunity to take a potshot at Trump's former "fixer." At one point, she asked the court to provide a different microphone for Cohen before he testified, citing supposed concerns that the existing one might be contaminated due to Covid.
On the attack
Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, isn't saving her disdain just for President Joe Biden and Michael Cohen; she's also set her sights on Hunter Biden. In August, in an attempt to deflect attention away from her client before his arraignment on charges of alleging inciting the January 6, 2021 insurrection and attempting to overturn the 2020 election, she went on a rampage against the president's son. "On March 17, Hunter accidentally admits it was his laptop from hell," Habba said. She alleged Trump was only indicted the next day because of FBI documents "showing that Ukrainians paid the Biden crime family millions of millions of dollars."
Habba became particularly riled after a reporter suggested Trump wouldn't have been indicted if he hadn't gone on a public rampage and allegedly attempted to alter the Georgia vote count. Habba insisted her client had done nothing wrong; instead, she claimed, he'd used "the law in an appropriate manner" and told supporters to "go patriotically and peacefully and protest."
Habba has also attacked the judge presiding over Trump's civil fraud case. She called Justice Arthur Engoron "unhinged" for slamming a table during a heated moment and telling her to sit down. "You have a right to hire a lawyer who can stand up and say something when they see something wrong," she told reporters outside the court on November 6, 2023. Habba said she doesn't permit that behavior in her personal life and wouldn't put up with it inside a courtroom.