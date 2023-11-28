Donald Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba Has Clear Feelings About Joe Biden

Being Donald Trump's attorney is a risky business. However, Trump's civil attorney, Alina Habba, is fine with rolling the dice. She's a staunch defender of her new boss and made clear her thoughts on Trump's adversary, President Joe Biden, the source of yet another of her client's legal woes.

Habba has had a close relationship with Trump for years, attending his birthday bash at Mar-a-Largo. And she's launching a vigorous rebuttal during his civil fraud trial, where he's accused of inflating assets to receive loans and insurance deals on more favorable terms. Habba's Instagram bio claims she's "General Counsel and Legal Spokesperson for Save America." Still, she's embarking on a potentially perilous journey, though. Just ask Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney and fixer.

As Politico reported, he turned on Trump, yet still ended up being sentenced to three years on tax fraud and charges of making false statements. Cohen once famously vowed that he'd "take a bullet" for Trump. However, it was a different story on the day of his sentencing. Cohen admitted that his "weakness was a blind loyalty to Donald Trump," continuing, "Time and time again, I felt it as my duty to cover up his dirty deeds." Then there's Rudy Guiliani, the controversial lawyer who's pled not guilty to 13 felony charges relating to Trump's alleged attempts to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory, per AP News. Habba's undeterred, though. She's going all in, slamming President Biden and proving she's firmly #TeamTrump.