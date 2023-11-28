Here's How Dodi Fayed's Family Made Their Staggering Fortune

When he began dating Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997, Dodi Fayed went from obscure millionaire playboy to tabloid superstar. Diana and Dodi weren't together long before their tragic and untimely deaths in a Parisian tunnel. However, their brief romance sparked intrigue and controversy, with many questioning the origins of Dodi's family's mysterious fortune.

Dodi's father, Mohamed Al-Fayed, came from a poor and humble background, about as far as you can get from the lavish lifestyle he would later enjoy. Mohamed was one of five children born to an impoverished teacher in Egypt. After leaving school, he engaged in many lowly, poorly paid jobs, including hawking lemonade on the streets of Alexandria and selling sewing machines door to door.

However, despite his working-class roots, Mohamed was obsessed with the British nobility and dreamed of becoming a part of high society one day. His vision of being welcomed by the notoriously stuffy and closed-minded aristocracy never materialized, despite Mohamed managing to amass a staggering fortune. According to Forbes, he was worth a cool $2 billion at the time of his death in August 2023. Mohamed's riches materialized after he moved to the UK in the mid-1960s. They resulted in him purchasing Fulham Football Club, which he sold to Shahid Khan for $300 million and change. He also bought the Paris Ritz Hotel and Harrods, which Qatar purchased for an estimated $2.4 billion. But there's always been a cloak of secrecy around how Mohamed became so wealthy.