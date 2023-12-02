Whatever Happened To Eminem's Adopted Child?
This article includes mentions of substance use.
Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has led a tumultuous life. However, he's always tried his best to be there for his kids. Eminem is close to his adopted daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, and biological daughter, Hailie Jade Scott. But Eminem's relationship with his other adopted child, Stevie Laine Scott hasn't always been an easy ride.
Eminem and their mom, Kim Scott Mathers, married twice before finally calling it quits. Their relationship was toxic, to say the least, but it did result in three kids together. And, just like Eminem and Kim's love life, their family tree is complicated. Per People, Hailie Jade was born to the couple in 1995. Alaina Marie is the biological child of Kim's sister, Dawn Scott, who struggled with substance use, leading to Eminem and Kim adopting her in 2000. Sadly, Dawn died from an overdose in 2016. Meanwhile, Stevie Laine is Kim's biological child with her ex, Eric Hartter. When Eminem and Kim reunited in 2005, he adopted Stevie Laine. Hartter passed away in 2019.
Capital Xtra notes that Eminem's relationship with Hailie Jade is referenced in over 22 tracks. Eminem name-dropped Alaina Marie in several songs, too. All three of his kids got shout-outs in "Going Through Changes." On "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson," Eminem admitted, "When I think about my accomplishments. Like that's probably the thing that I'm the most proud of, you know, is that — is being able to raise kids." So, what's Stevie Laine doing these days?
Transition and romance
Stevie Laine Scott was born Whitney Scott in April 2002. In August 2021, they changed their name and came out as non-binary. Stevie posted a TikTok video captioned, "forever growing and changing" with the hashtags #genderfluid, #bi #life. In it, they documented their journey from Whitney "she/her" to Whitney "they/she" to Stevie "they/them" to Stevie "all pronouns" in a series of selfies.
Stevie was close to their siblings and their adopted dad, Eminem, growing up. The rapper's second oldest daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, reminisced with Stevie about their childhood and what their life is like now during an episode of her podcast, "Just a Little Shady." Stevie shared that they'd been learning graphic design and talked about their love life. "My boyfriend, his name is Jace. He moved in with me last year, like, December," they said. "It's going really well, we've been together for like 2 years now." They admitted that relationships can be hard work, but putting the time in pays off.
Meanwhile, Hailie admitted that she'd been super excited to have a little sister as she'd always "loved babies," and she immediately made Stevie hers. "So when you were born," Hailie said, "I was like, 'A baby for me! It's mine!'" She talked about Stevie's love of animals and joked about them having "a zoo." And she lauded Stevie for always being "unfazed by everything" that was going on around them during their chaotic early years.
Rocky relationship
Stevie Laine Scott had a happy childhood and a close relationship with Eminem; however, things became rocky after they grew up. Per The U.S. Sun, a year after Stevie's biological father, Eric Hartter, died in 2019, they claimed that Eminem had purposely hidden the fact they were adopted. They said they only found out the truth after Hartter's death, with Stevie professing that Eminem had always insisted he was their "real dad." They shared their confusion over the discovery in a since-deleted TikTok video.
"He's not your real dad. You're adopted. No, he is my real dad. You're my real dad, right? Am I adopted?" The captions on the video read, "I am your real dad. *gets sent an article of my biological dad's death and shows my grandma," adding, "I'm sorry they wouldn't tell you about him."
There's no disputing it's problematic if Eminem never told Stevie the truth about their biological father. Still, from everything he's said, the rapper is dedicated to being the best dad he can be. In 2022, Eminem told Rolling Stone that he'd never had a father figure growing up, inspiring him to ensure he's there for his kids. Eminem said that although he now has the cash to splash out on anything, he believes that spending time, not money, is the priority when it comes to his kids. "I can't just buy them things. I have to be there," he said. "That's a cop-out if I just popped up once in a while."