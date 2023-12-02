Whatever Happened To Eminem's Adopted Child?

This article includes mentions of substance use.

Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has led a tumultuous life. However, he's always tried his best to be there for his kids. Eminem is close to his adopted daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, and biological daughter, Hailie Jade Scott. But Eminem's relationship with his other adopted child, Stevie Laine Scott hasn't always been an easy ride.

Eminem and their mom, Kim Scott Mathers, married twice before finally calling it quits. Their relationship was toxic, to say the least, but it did result in three kids together. And, just like Eminem and Kim's love life, their family tree is complicated. Per People, Hailie Jade was born to the couple in 1995. Alaina Marie is the biological child of Kim's sister, Dawn Scott, who struggled with substance use, leading to Eminem and Kim adopting her in 2000. Sadly, Dawn died from an overdose in 2016. Meanwhile, Stevie Laine is Kim's biological child with her ex, Eric Hartter. When Eminem and Kim reunited in 2005, he adopted Stevie Laine. Hartter passed away in 2019.

Capital Xtra notes that Eminem's relationship with Hailie Jade is referenced in over 22 tracks. Eminem name-dropped Alaina Marie in several songs, too. All three of his kids got shout-outs in "Going Through Changes." On "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson," Eminem admitted, "When I think about my accomplishments. Like that's probably the thing that I'm the most proud of, you know, is that — is being able to raise kids." So, what's Stevie Laine doing these days?

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).