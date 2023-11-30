Dodi Fayed's Rumored Ex-Fiancée Kelly Fisher Lives A Normal Life Now

It's rumored that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is one of the royals who loves "The Crown." However, he'll likely find Season 6 too painful to watch. Part one aired on November 16, and it features heavily on Diana, Princess of Wales' last days and the circumstances surrounding her death in 1997. Not surprisingly, Diana's partner at the time, Dodi Fayed, also looms large, along with his ex-fiancée Kelly Fisher.

Diana and Dodi weren't together long, but rumors abounded that he had purchased an engagement ring for her just hours before their fatal car crash — speculation that was fueled by Dodi's father, Mohamed Al-Fayed, according to Julie Miller, Vanity Fair's Hollywood correspondent and contributor to the podcast "Still Watching." The purported engagement is featured in the first installment of "The Crown," where Dodi is seen proposing to Diana with a custom-made ring inscribed with "Dis-moi Oui," which translates to "tell me yes."

However, Miller insists that's different from how things played out in real life. She points out that the ring only cost $11,000, so there's no way it was intended for an engagement. "Dodi had given Kelly Fisher this $200,000 beautiful diamond," Miller said, explaining that Dodi's dad was so obsessed with being accepted into royal circles that he would have ensured his son splashed out big time on an engagement ring for Diana. Meanwhile, Dodi's ex-fiancée has gone from the lap of luxury with yachts, private planes, and $200,000 sparklers to living an everyday life now.