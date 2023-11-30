Inside Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Prenuptial Agreement
Before their divorce shocked the nation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were the very definition of the it couple. What could be better than the story of a supermodel marrying a superathlete? Calling it a match made in celebrity heaven would be an understatement. Both were at the pinnacle of their careers when they tied the knot, with Bündchen reigning as the highest-paid model in the world, while Brady made a huge comeback in the NFL and continued to be the league's golden boy for years to come. The pair welcomed two children over the course of their 13-year marriage, and despite being high-profile people, their relationship had been relatively blemish-free.
As we all know, it all came crashing down in 2022 when Brady reneged on his decision to retire from football. Although it's not entirely the reason why they called it quits (more on this later), it marked the beginning of the end. They announced that they were parting ways in October 2022, and much to everyone's surprise, their divorce had been settled that very same day. A source told People at the time that it was because of covert behind-the-scenes negotiations, while a lawyer hypothesized they got everything down on lock when they finally made it official. "By the time it was filed, they already had custody, child support, alimony figured out," they said.
Aside from having high-powered legal teams working in their favor, another factor reportedly contributed to the speed of the divorce proceedings: a rock-solid prenup agreement that protected each other's assets. Talk about having foresight!
The prenup safeguarded their assets
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen must have thanked their past selves for being proactive enough to ink a prenup that prevented their eventual divorce from escalating into an all-out war. At the time of their split, Bundchen had amassed a staggering $400 million fortune, while Brady had a cool $300 million in the bank, and it appears that their empires emerged unscathed post-separation.
A source told Page Six that the prenup played a pivotal role in reaching an agreement that left both parties satisfied. "There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009. They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn't that complicated in the end," they divulged. "The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio." But divvying up their multi-million real estate collection wasn't all that complicated, either. Their Miami mansion reportedly went to Brady, while their vacation home in Costa Rica went to Bündchen. It's unclear how they agreed upon the ownership of the rest of their properties, which included a lavish apartment in New York City, though it's where Bündchen reportedly hunkered down in the months leading to the split. Notably, she did purchase a cottage in Florida before the divorce, which she likely also retained.
Money and real estate matters aside, the two agreed to joint custody of their two kids, Benjamin and Vivian. According to an insider close to the couple, they put their children above all else. "The kids adore them both, and they'll have full access to both, whenever they want," they told People. "These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents."
Are Tom and Gisele on good terms?
With the way Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen emphasized that their separation had been amicable, coupled with the swiftness of the divorce proceedings, one can only assume that there's no bad blood between the two of them. But based on the statements the former power couple had issued post-divorce ruckus, it appears they weren't just putting on a united front for show.
Speaking with Vanity Fair, Bündchen set the record straight on the overarching assumption that she ended things with Brady due to his initial unwillingness to retire, calling it "the craziest thing I've ever heard." Instead, the model attributed their separation to diverging priorities. She even said that she'd be the last one to speak ill of his career and would continue to be his number one cheerleader. "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," she clarified. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."
As for Brady, the legendary quarterback had been less effusive about his feelings for his ex, but he confirmed that there's really not much drama. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation," he shared on the "Let's Go!" radio show. "I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children."