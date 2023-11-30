Inside Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Prenuptial Agreement

Before their divorce shocked the nation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were the very definition of the it couple. What could be better than the story of a supermodel marrying a superathlete? Calling it a match made in celebrity heaven would be an understatement. Both were at the pinnacle of their careers when they tied the knot, with Bündchen reigning as the highest-paid model in the world, while Brady made a huge comeback in the NFL and continued to be the league's golden boy for years to come. The pair welcomed two children over the course of their 13-year marriage, and despite being high-profile people, their relationship had been relatively blemish-free.

As we all know, it all came crashing down in 2022 when Brady reneged on his decision to retire from football. Although it's not entirely the reason why they called it quits (more on this later), it marked the beginning of the end. They announced that they were parting ways in October 2022, and much to everyone's surprise, their divorce had been settled that very same day. A source told People at the time that it was because of covert behind-the-scenes negotiations, while a lawyer hypothesized they got everything down on lock when they finally made it official. "By the time it was filed, they already had custody, child support, alimony figured out," they said.

Aside from having high-powered legal teams working in their favor, another factor reportedly contributed to the speed of the divorce proceedings: a rock-solid prenup agreement that protected each other's assets. Talk about having foresight!