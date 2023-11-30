NFL Stars' Wives Who Admit To Getting Cosmetic Procedures

Athletes are famous, but their wives can be just as famous. Outside of her marriage to David Beckham, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has also made a name for herself as a fashion designer. Similarly, actor Gabrielle Union, who has been married to Dwayne Wade since 2014, is one of Hollywood's biggest stars, with multiple awards and accolades. But while a lot of these WAGs are beloved by fans, a few others have been constantly criticized over the lengths they go to improve their appearance.

Back in 2015, the DailyMail reported that supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who was married to NFL star Tom Brady at the time, had gotten an eye lift and boob job. Though she neither denied nor confirmed the rumors, Bündchen eventually revealed in her 2018 memoir "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life" that she did, in fact, undergo breast augmentation — the result of which she ended up hating. "When I woke up, I was like, 'What have I done?' I felt like I was living in a body I didn't recognize. For the first year, I wore [baggy] clothes because I felt uncomfortable," she recounted.

But while Bündchen's 2022 divorce from Brady means she is no longer an NFL WAG, many others have also admitted to tweaking their looks through the years.