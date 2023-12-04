The Reasons You Don't Hear Much From Steven Seagal Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Steven Seagal's journey to the silver screen was far from typical. Unlike most movie stars, Seagal had no acting experience when he was cast in the leading role in the 1988 feature film "Above the Law," having been a martial arts instructor (and, he claimed, ex-CIA operative) whose clients included some Hollywood movers and shakers who felt he had what it took to be a star.

They were right. The movie was a hit, and more big-screen outings followed. Within a few years, Seagal had established himself alongside the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone as one of Hollywood's most bankable action stars with such films as "Hard to Kill," "Marked for Death," and, of course, his biggest hit, 1992's "Under Siege," in which he played a Navy cook (and former Navy SEAL) who singlehandedly prevents a group of terrorists from absconding with a cache of nuclear weapons from a battleship.

For Seagal, that film also represented the zenith of his Hollywood success. In the decades that followed, Seagal's career continually slid downwards, marked by controversy, allegations of heinous behavior toward women, his tight friendship with the world's most nefarious despot, and even criminal charges involving a shady cryptocurrency scam. Those are just some of the highlights — or lowlights, perhaps? — to be reviewed when reading on for a look at the reasons you don't hear much from Steven Seagal anymore.