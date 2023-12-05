We Finally Know Why Dave Portnoy And Silvana Mojica Called It Quits

For those following the relationship, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy's breakup with model Silvana Mojica felt like it came out of left field. One minute, the pair were living together and preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving with their parents in town — the next, Mojica was announcing the split on TikTok. In November, she posted an emotional video featuring a set of romantic cards which she'd purchased for her then-boyfriend. "Imagine you buy these for someone and then get broken up with," she captioned the video.

Portnoy and Mojica met in Miami in 2021 and were together for over two years before the split. Of their meet-cute, Mojica wrote on Instagram, "When Dave first asked me to hang out I told him yeah but [sorry] I'm busy for the next month and he said Silvana ... I'm busy but nobody is that busy ... lmao here we are." Cute, right? As documented throughout the years on social media, their relationship appeared to be a sweet one, and the exes still hold a lot of love for each other. In late November, Portnoy cleared the air on an episode of his "BFFs podcast," telling fans that there had been no cheating or anything ugly to end their romance. Rather, they simply appeared to be going in different directions in life. Portnoy chalked it up to "probably a me-issue" and added that the future of their relationship had been weighing on his mind for a while.