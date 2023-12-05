Red Flags In Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict's Marriage We Missed

In October 2022, fans were caught by surprise when Tia Mowry shared she was divorcing Cory Hardrict. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," she captioned the Instagram post. No one had seen it coming, as Mowry and Hardrict had not only been married for 14 years, but they had been together for more than two decades. The two had publicly celebrated the impressive feat just six months before. "22 years and it still feels like day one," she wrote alongside an April 2022 Instagram shot.

The "Sister, Sister" alum had never really been alone. "I've always been next to someone," she told E! News in March, explaining how she's learning to embrace her independence after Hardrict. Mowry and the "All American: Homecoming" actor finalized their divorce in late April, the same week they would have celebrated their 15th anniversary. Unlike many divorces in Hollywood, Mowry and Hardrict's was fairly uncontentious, with both agreeing to share custody of their son and daughter — Cree and Cairo — and to equally split the costs of raising them, according to The Blast.

Since then, Mowry has been trying to navigate the dating scene, which has been especially hard for her because she spent all her adult years with the same person. "I've never been on the dating scene my entire life," she wrote on Instagram. Ending a relationship that was all she had ever known couldn't have been an easy decision to make. But, in hindsight, the marriage had shown red flags all along.