Tragic Details About Princess Charlene

As the wife of Albert II, Prince of Monaco, Princess Charlene may appear to have an idyllic life to outsiders. However, Monaco's princess has faced multiple public scandals throughout her time as a member of Monaco's royal family, and her childhood was far from easy for a number of reasons. Charlene is also kept busy as the mother of twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, whom she welcomed with husband Albert on December 10, 2014.

Having been an Olympic swimmer prior to joining Monaco's royal family, Charlene remains dedicated to swimming, and that includes teaching her twins all of the water skills they need. "The first thing that seemed essential to me and my husband was to teach them to swim," she told Monaco Matin (via People). "That they not have any fear of water. Today they are very comfortable and the Prince often goes with them in the water for aquatic activities, like we did this summer."

From her unexpected health issues to the slew of news reports regarding her husband, here are some of the most tragic details about Princess Charlene.