Tragic Details About Princess Charlene
As the wife of Albert II, Prince of Monaco, Princess Charlene may appear to have an idyllic life to outsiders. However, Monaco's princess has faced multiple public scandals throughout her time as a member of Monaco's royal family, and her childhood was far from easy for a number of reasons. Charlene is also kept busy as the mother of twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, whom she welcomed with husband Albert on December 10, 2014.
Having been an Olympic swimmer prior to joining Monaco's royal family, Charlene remains dedicated to swimming, and that includes teaching her twins all of the water skills they need. "The first thing that seemed essential to me and my husband was to teach them to swim," she told Monaco Matin (via People). "That they not have any fear of water. Today they are very comfortable and the Prince often goes with them in the water for aquatic activities, like we did this summer."
From her unexpected health issues to the slew of news reports regarding her husband, here are some of the most tragic details about Princess Charlene.
She was born two months prematurely
Charlene, Princess of Monaco, was born as Charlene Lynette Wittstock on January 25, 1978, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Africa. However, the future princess would experience difficulties from birth, which started when she was born prematurely. In an interview with Paris Match, Charlene's father, Michael Wittstock, discussed his daughter's earliest days, saying, "The first time I saw her, she was in an incubator and the nurses said to me, 'Your little one is very tough.'" He continued, "She was born two months premature, and survived. And that's how she has always been throughout her life: a very strong girl with an iron will."
Charlene's great-aunt Jacqueline also reflected on the future royal's birth during an interview with the Daily Mail. "Charlene was premature," Jacqueline told the publication. Describing Charlene's earliest moments, Jacqueline explained, "She was a little red thing in a big glass case with pipes everywhere. It's amazing that she has turned out so fit and strong." Despite having been born two months prior to her due date, Charlene would eventually grow up to be a professional athlete. However, her difficult start in the world must have been extremely concerning for her family.
She was born during the Zimbabwean War of Liberation
Princess Charlene faced turbulence throughout her childhood on account of the Rhodesian Bush War, also known as Zimbabwean War of Liberation, which was taking place where she lived. In the book "Charlene: In Search of a Princess," royal expert Arlene Prinsloo explained, "At the time of Charlene's birth [in 1978], Rhodesia was still in the grips of the bloody and fierce Bush War, and would only become independent in April 1980." Prinsloo continued, "The violence didn't end with independence, and Charlene remembers her childhood as carefree but also filled with fear."
Prinsloo also shared quotes from Charlene herself, in which the princess detailed how the Zimbabwean War of Liberation impacted her life as a child. She noted that she remembered her father being absent for several weeks while he fought in the war as well as disturbing violence taking place close to home. "It was a bit difficult to go to school and suddenly two of our friends are gone because they have been murdered on their farm," Charlene was quoted as saying. Charlene's memories point to her having had a difficult childhood in which life wasn't always easy, and threats of shocking violence were only too real.
Princess Charlene almost drowned as a child
As well as being born two months early and growing up during the Rhodesian Bush War, Princess Charlene was also involved in a terrifying accident when she was just three years old. As reported in Arlene Prinsloo's book "Charlene: In Search of a Princess," the future royal was accidentally knocked into a swimming pool by a dog when she was a toddler. Avoiding tragedy, Charlene was able to swim to the edge of the swimming pool to be rescued from drowning, having been taught to swim at an extremely early age by her mother Lynette Wittstock. It's unthinkable what might have happened had she not been able to swim.
While Charlene survived her swimming pool accident, it would seem that the princess remained haunted by other tragedies she witnessed or learned about involving water. During a television interview with "Top Billing," Charlene emotionally explained, "A few friends of mine had lost their children and grandchildren, relatives, to drowning." And per Prinsloo's book, one of Charlene's cousins tragically drowned in 1982 at the age of three, which must have had a huge impact on the future princess and her family. The royal would subsequently found The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation in 2012, which focuses on teaching swimming skills to kids and preventing drowning deaths all around the world, via Monaco Tribune.
Princess Charlene's family home burnt down
Following a series of devastating events, Charlene Wittstock's family faced tragedy once again when their house in Zimbabwe burned down. According to Arlene Prinsloo's book "Charlene: In Search of a Princess," the family was forced to live in a hotel for a year after losing their home. They would eventually move to South Africa after Charlene turned ten, but they must have endured an unsettling year living in a hotel rather than in their own home.
Later in the book, Charlene was quoted discussing the period before her family moved to South Africa, and despite losing their home, the future princess seemingly has fond memories of living in Zimbabwe. "My father said: Make peace, we are not going back," Charlene recalled, according to Prinsloo. "All my friends, the Sunday afternoons playing cricket on the farms ... the life I had known was over." It would seem that the loss of the family's home was the beginning of the end of their time living in Zimbabwe, and the huge change was upsetting for Charlene for many reasons.
She often had her heart broken as a child
Having developed a love of swimming early in her life, Charlene Wittstock began training more seriously as a teenager. In 1996, Charlene won the South African Championship at the age of 18, and she would enter the Olympic Games in Sydney in 2000. However, Charlene's dedication to the sport often left her feeling lonely, especially as it was difficult to maintain romantic relationships on account of her busy travel schedule, which took her all over the world.
During a 2001 interview with Sports Illustrated, via "Charlene: In Search of a Princess" by Arlene Prinsloo, Princess Charlene reflected on the difficulties she faced as a professional athlete who traveled the world for work. "Sometimes, you would like to be normal, but the desire to win often stops you from getting involved with other people," she explained. "It's very hard to have relationships because they don't understand that you have to travel." She stated she had boyfriends "who would have other girlfriends" when she returned. "I try not to get too involved because I get heartbroken," she said. While Charlene achieved success on an international level as a swimmer, her personal life was seemingly less than successful for many years.
She worries about the safety of her parents
Charlene Wittstock left South Africa for Monaco when she married Prince Albert. However, Charlene's parents remained in the family home for many years, which was an ongoing cause for concern for the princess. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Charlene opened up about her parents' former living situation, saying, "I worry about them a lot." She continued, "I worry about the fact that people break into the house and they've been robbed many times. There have been a lot of killings on our street."
During the same interview, Charlene revealed why her parents hadn't moved from the family home sooner. "If you're not from a very wealthy background — and we are from a very lower middle-class income — you can't afford to live in a secure area," she explained. While some might wonder why the famous royal hadn't paid for her parents to move elsewhere, it seems that they were settled in their house and didn't really want to leave. "But they wouldn't have it any other way," she told The Sunday Times. In 2023, that seemingly changed when it was reported by the Daily Mail that Princess Charlene's parents had moved from Johannesburg to Monaco to be closer to their daughter. Having her family close by will hopefully ease Charlene's worries about them.
She cried on her wedding day amid runaway bride rumors
On July 1, 2011, Charlene Wittstock married Albert II, Prince of Monaco in a civil ceremony held in the Throne Room inside the Prince's Palace. This was followed by a fairytale wedding ceremony on July 2, 2011, which was televised and attended by a plethora of celebrities including model Naomi Campbell and British royal Prince Edward. However, onlookers questioned whether Charlene wanted to marry Albert when she was spotted crying on her wedding day, amid rumors of discord in the relationship and suggestions that the princess might become a runaway bride.
Addressing her wedding day tears, Charlene told The Sunday Times (via the Express) in 2013, "Everything was just so overwhelming and there were all the mixed emotions because of the rumors." She continued, "Obviously all this tension built up and I burst into tears." Knowing that the world was watching the proceedings only made Charlene more emotional, as she told The Sunday Times, "And then I burst into tears some more because I was thinking, 'Oh no, now the whole world has seen me cry.'" Understandably, the general public has never forgotten Charlene's wedding day reaction, which can't have been easy for the princess to deal with.
Her marriage has been plagued with separation rumors
Since their marriage in 2011, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert have faced a slew of rumors about the state of their relationship. As reported by the New Zealand Herald in 2023, the French publication Voici alleged that Charlene and Albert were living apart and ony saw each other by appointment. It was also suggested by the publication that Charlene was living in Switzerland, while Albert remained in Monaco.
The couple have continually denied they have experienced any marital problems. After the French magazine Royauté alleged that the couple had officially separated in 2023, the Prince's Palace of Monaco told People, "The article is made up of old stories which weren't true to begin with." Prince Albert also shot down split rumors during an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Serra (via People), explaining, "Charlene is always by my side." After detailing some of the events they'd attended together, Albert continued, "I don't understand all these rumors, which hurt me, about us ... That, she lives elsewhere. Lives in Switzerland. That we meet only by appointment. They're lies." The persistent nature of the breakup rumors must be incredibly difficult to deal with for both Charlene and her husband.
Princess Charlene's husband has faced infidelity rumors and paternity suits
One of the reasons that Princess Charlene and Prince Albert have faced incessant split rumors is because the latter has dealt with many allegations of infidelity throughout the years. As reported by the Daily Mail in 2020, Albert was accused of fathering a third illegitimate child with a Brazilian woman, and faced a paternity suit in court in Milan, Italy. The suit claimed that Albert fathered a child with the unnamed woman in 2005, having first met Princess Charlene in 2000. If true, the pregnancy may have occurred while Albert was dating Charlene, although the couple didn't go public with their relationship until 2006.
Prior to his marriage, it was revealed that Prince Albert had already welcomed two children with two separate women (via Daily Mail). Albert's daughter Jazmin Grimaldi and his son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste have been regular fixtures in his life, since he confirmed that he was their father. While it's unclear how Princess Charlene feels about the children her husband welcomed before they were married, it can't be easy dealing with news reports and paternity suits involving her husband, regardless of their veracity.
She's faced multiple illnesses
In 2021, it was reported that Princess Charlene had retreated from the public eye as she was experiencing serious health problems. A Page Six source (via the New Zealand Herald) alleged that Charlene's health problems were so severe that she almost died, and that the princess had been unable to eat any solid food for a period of six months on account of multiple surgeries. These symptoms reportedly followed ear, nose, and throat-related surgery. Prince Albert discussed his wife's condition during an interview with People, revealing that she was spending time in a rehabilitation facility to recover after six months of medical procedures. "She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally," he explained. "She was overwhelmed and couldn't face official duties, life in general or even family life."
In 2022, Princess Charlene also addressed rumors regarding her health during an interview with Monaco Matin (via the New Zealand Herald). "When I returned to the principality, I focused all my energy on my children, my husband and my health because they are my priority," she explained. "The road has been long, difficult and so painful. Today I feel calmer."
Her family staged an intervention
While speaking to People in November 2021, Prince Albert revealed that Princess Charlene had checked into a rehab facility following an intervention from her family. After spending six months in South Africa, where she underwent multiple corrective surgeries following an ear, nose and throat infection, Princess Charlene returned to Monaco to resume her royal duties. However, it was reportedly quickly apparent that Charlene wasn't ready to return to public life just yet, and her family decided to step in to intervene.
"I sat her down with her brothers and a sister-in-law," Albert told People. "She had already made her decision [to go to rehab], and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us ... For privacy reasons, it would have to be someplace outside of Monaco." Albert also dispelled rumors that his wife had caught COVID-19, or that they were experiencing marital problems. Instead, he made it clear that Charlene was simply exhausted following a period of medical difficulties, and that she needed time to recuperate. And for her family to stage an intervention, Charlene's condition must have been pretty serious.
Her dog was run over
In October 2021, Princess Charlene announced the news that one of her pet Chihuahuas had tragically died. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Charlene wrote (via Monaco Tribune), "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace." While the princess didn't share any further details about the accident, she did share a beautiful photo of her late dog, leading many fans to pay their respects in the comments section. The following month, Charlene checked into a rehab facility for health reasons, and it seems likely that the death of her beloved dog only added to her difficulties.
While the loss of her Chihuahua must have been devastating, Princess Charlene decided to expand her family in November 2021 by welcoming a Rhodesian Ridgeback puppy named Khan into the fold. As noted by People, Princess Charlene has been known to adore dogs, raising two Yorkies named Monte and Carlo, and two Chihuahuas called Thula and Wena, prior to acquiring Khan.