The Issues That Reportedly Led To Jeezy And Jeannie Mai's Divorce
Jeezy and Jeannie Mai had a short-lived marriage — one that ended for a surprising reason.
Mai sparked romance rumors with Jeezy in 2018, shortly after her divorce from Freddy Harteis, per People. The couple kept things low-key at the start of their relationship, but it wasn't long before the co-host of "The Real" began gushing about the rapper on the talk show. In October 2019, she shared with her co-hosts, "I didn't even know until my new relationship that something as basic ... he left his own birthday to drive me to the airport," she continued, "You can blame [your exes] but just be mindful of your standards." Just a couple of months after her vulnerable conversation with her co-hosts, Jeezy popped the question to Mai.
In 2020, Jeezy planned an extravagant proposal to Mai. According to People, the couple was planning a trip to Vietnam that was canceled due to the pandemic. So the rapper decided to "bring Vietnam to Jeannie" and proposed. Just a year after the rapper got down on one knee, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Atlanta. Mai revealed to Vogue that they wanted an extravagant wedding, but because of the pandemic, they decided to scale things back. Still, they were eager to tie the knot. "At the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife," she explained. However, the couple's relationship crumbled two years later, as Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai. Here's what happened.
Jeezy and Jeannie Mai had different views
On the outside, it looked like Jeezy and Jeannie Mai were madly in love, but in September 2023, the rapper shocked everyone by filing for divorce from the talk show host. According to Page Six, documents revealed Jeezy said his marriage to Mai was "irretrievably broken," and he was seeking joint custody of their daughter, Monaco, born in January 2022. Initially, details regarding the separation were scarce, but as the couple's divorce unfolded, the reason behind their unexpected split was revealed.
A report by ET unraveled that Jeezy and Mai had differences when it came to "certain family values and expectations." A source told the outlet, "They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met." It's unclear exactly what those differences in views were, but it was enough to have the rapper end his marriage to the TV personality. In fact, the documents revealed that "there is no hope for reconciliation."
A month after Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai, he broke his silence on the situation, per The Los Angeles Times. He said, "The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart." Although the rapper revealed he didn't make this decision "impulsively," it was apparently a surprise to Mai.
Jeannie Mai was devastated by sudden divorce from Jeezy
Jeannie Mai was utterly "devastated" after Jeezy wanted to split nearly two years after they tied the knot. Shortly after the rapper asked for a divorce, a source revealed that Mai was hurt by the abrupt end to the relationship, per Page Six. They shared, "The truth is Jeannie wants her marriage to work and wants her family to be one solid unit. She is devastated that Jeezy filed for divorce." They expressed that Mai never married just to end up getting divorced again. "This was not a part of the plan," the source continued. "This is not how she ever imagined things would go down." Still, it was clear from the moment that Jeezy filed for divorce that there would be no reconciliation, no matter how much Mai may have wanted it.
In October 2023, Mai appeared on "The Sherri Shepherd Show" and broke her silence on how she has dealt with the divorce. "You know, I'm not going to lie," she said, "it takes every day to just really sit and be quiet in your thoughts, take care of me. But one thing I know you give God your pain, he will give you his power." The co-host of "The Real" admitted that her daughter Monaco, whom she shares with Jeezy, has been her "north star." She's allowed Mai to accept the divorce and handle it gracefully, although she may not have wanted her relationship to end like this.