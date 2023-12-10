The Issues That Reportedly Led To Jeezy And Jeannie Mai's Divorce

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai had a short-lived marriage — one that ended for a surprising reason.

Mai sparked romance rumors with Jeezy in 2018, shortly after her divorce from Freddy Harteis, per People. The couple kept things low-key at the start of their relationship, but it wasn't long before the co-host of "The Real" began gushing about the rapper on the talk show. In October 2019, she shared with her co-hosts, "I didn't even know until my new relationship that something as basic ... he left his own birthday to drive me to the airport," she continued, "You can blame [your exes] but just be mindful of your standards." Just a couple of months after her vulnerable conversation with her co-hosts, Jeezy popped the question to Mai.

In 2020, Jeezy planned an extravagant proposal to Mai. According to People, the couple was planning a trip to Vietnam that was canceled due to the pandemic. So the rapper decided to "bring Vietnam to Jeannie" and proposed. Just a year after the rapper got down on one knee, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Atlanta. Mai revealed to Vogue that they wanted an extravagant wedding, but because of the pandemic, they decided to scale things back. Still, they were eager to tie the knot. "At the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife," she explained. However, the couple's relationship crumbled two years later, as Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai. Here's what happened.