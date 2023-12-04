Julia Roberts Breaks Silence On Past Lover Matthew Perry's Tragic Death
Julia Roberts has spoken out for the first time since Matthew Perry's tragic death. The "Friends" actor and Roberts have quite an interesting past. The NBC sitcom had some A-list guest stars, Roberts included. However, it wasn't an easy feat to get the "Pretty Woman" star on the show.
In his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry revealed that Roberts refused to make a cameo unless she was in a scene with him, per Us Weekly. He shared, "Julia had been offered the post-Super Bowl episode in season 2 and she would only do the show if she could be in my story line. Let me say that again — she would only do the show if she could be in my story line. (Was I having a good year or what?) But first, I had to woo her." In a true '90s love story, the two began flirting via fax. By the time he and Roberts shot the "Friends" episode, they were already in a full-blown relationship. However, it would not last long. The couple would call it quits just months after sparking their romance.
Still, it was clear that Roberts made a lasting impact on Perry's life, so when he suddenly died, many were curious about what she had to say about his death. Although she wasn't outspoken about Perry's passing when it occurred in October 2023, Roberts has since broken her silence on the tragedy.
Julia Roberts calls Matthew Perry's death 'heartbreaking'
Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry had a brief but impactful relationship, and with his sudden death, Roberts is remembering the late actor. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed that nothing but "good thoughts" came to mind when reflecting on her time on "Friends." She said, "They were all so welcoming to me as just a kind of a one-off character and it was a really fun time."
Leading up to her appearance on "Friends," Roberts had hit it off with Perry the most as they sparked a relationship. However, the "17 Again" actor revealed in his memoir that he was the one to call it quits with Roberts, per Us Weekly. He shared, "I had been constantly certain that she [Roberts] was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable." He continued, "So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts." Despite the breakup, it was clear the two deeply cared about one another and still did even years later.
When speaking with ET in 2023, Roberts expressed her grief over Perry's death. She said, "The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking. I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can."