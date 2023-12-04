Julia Roberts Breaks Silence On Past Lover Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Julia Roberts has spoken out for the first time since Matthew Perry's tragic death. The "Friends" actor and Roberts have quite an interesting past. The NBC sitcom had some A-list guest stars, Roberts included. However, it wasn't an easy feat to get the "Pretty Woman" star on the show.

In his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry revealed that Roberts refused to make a cameo unless she was in a scene with him, per Us Weekly. He shared, "Julia had been offered the post-Super Bowl episode in season 2 and she would only do the show if she could be in my story line. Let me say that again — she would only do the show if she could be in my story line. (Was I having a good year or what?) But first, I had to woo her." In a true '90s love story, the two began flirting via fax. By the time he and Roberts shot the "Friends" episode, they were already in a full-blown relationship. However, it would not last long. The couple would call it quits just months after sparking their romance.

Still, it was clear that Roberts made a lasting impact on Perry's life, so when he suddenly died, many were curious about what she had to say about his death. Although she wasn't outspoken about Perry's passing when it occurred in October 2023, Roberts has since broken her silence on the tragedy.