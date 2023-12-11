Everything Billie Eilish Has Said About Her Sexuality
Billie Eilish's personal life has become a hot topic of conversation following her candid admission regarding her sexuality. The "bad guy" singer has had relationships with some famous men including rapper Brandon "Q" Adams, The Neighbourhood's Jessie Rutherford, and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. Eilish spoke out about her desire to keep her relationships out of the spotlight during a 2020 interview on the "Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp." "I definitely want to keep [relationships] private," she said. "I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had, with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret." She further explained, "Everybody has this whole opinion on your relationship that they have no idea about. It's very much not something I'm interested in."
While Eilish's brief dating history suggests that she has only ever been with men in her life, the Grammy-winning artist has gotten candid about her attraction towards other women in recent years. In a November cover story for Variety, Eilish opened up about her sexuality as she talked about being a girl's girl. "I love [women] so much ... I'm attracted to them for real," she said. She then talked about the "deep connections" she has with the women in her life and how much she both admires and fears them. "I'm physically attracted to them. But I'm also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence," she admitted. Since then, Eilish has revealed a little bit more about her sexuality.
Billie confirmed she came out in her interview
In case you missed it, Billie Eilish did come out as queer in her "Power of Women" cover story for Variety. The "Ocean Eyes" singer caught up with the publication during the Variety Hitmakers Brunch event, where she spoke about the comments she made regarding her sexuality, according to Today. When asked whether she intended to come out in the article, Eilish said, "No I didn't. But I kind of thought, 'Wasn't it obvious'? I didn't realize people didn't know." She added, "I just don't really believe in it. I'm just like, 'Why can't we just exist'? I've been doing this for a long time, and I just didn't talk about it. Whoops."
Despite all the chatter, Eilish is okay with having her true feelings about her sexuality now out in the open. "I was like, 'Oh, I guess I came out today.' Okay, cool," she said. "It's exciting to me because I guess people didn't know, but it's cool that they know." Regarding her thoughts on women, the hitmaker said that she's still "scared" of them but finds them attractive. "I am for the girls," she added.
In the article, Eilish also got candid about her gender identity and her struggles of fully embracing womanhood. Growing up, Eilish said she never considered herself to be feminine nor desirable. "I've never felt like a woman, to be honest with you ... I identify as 'she/her' and things like that, but I've never really felt like a girl."
Billie has hinted at her sexuality in the past
Billie Eilish's Variety interview isn't the first time that the "lovely" singer has spoken publicly about her gender and sexual identity. Eilish has made no secret of her attraction towards women and expressed that she isn't opposed to being with someone of the same sex, telling host Jimmy Fallon in 2019, "I think girls are hot, you know, humans are hot, and if I ever fell in love with one, hell, I would not mind." While she had never explicitly stated that she's queer, Eilish said that she's always been true to who she is. "I could never play with authenticity because that's a game that can't be managed," she explained (via SCMP). "I don't try to be different ... Trying to be real is exactly what makes it impossible. Being who you are, without lying or manipulating your image, is the only honest choice."
Amid all the recent discussions surrounding her sexuality, Eilish has responded with a brief message on Instagram calling out Variety for supposedly "outing" her. Alongside a carousel of snaps from Variety's Hitmakers event, Eilish wrote in her post, "thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters." She also urged fans to stop speculating about her sexual identity and to stream her song "What Was I Made For?" instead. "i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares," she wrote.