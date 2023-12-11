Everything Billie Eilish Has Said About Her Sexuality

Billie Eilish's personal life has become a hot topic of conversation following her candid admission regarding her sexuality. The "bad guy" singer has had relationships with some famous men including rapper Brandon "Q" Adams, The Neighbourhood's Jessie Rutherford, and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. Eilish spoke out about her desire to keep her relationships out of the spotlight during a 2020 interview on the "Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp." "I definitely want to keep [relationships] private," she said. "I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had, with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret." She further explained, "Everybody has this whole opinion on your relationship that they have no idea about. It's very much not something I'm interested in."

While Eilish's brief dating history suggests that she has only ever been with men in her life, the Grammy-winning artist has gotten candid about her attraction towards other women in recent years. In a November cover story for Variety, Eilish opened up about her sexuality as she talked about being a girl's girl. "I love [women] so much ... I'm attracted to them for real," she said. She then talked about the "deep connections" she has with the women in her life and how much she both admires and fears them. "I'm physically attracted to them. But I'm also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence," she admitted. Since then, Eilish has revealed a little bit more about her sexuality.