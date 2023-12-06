Melania Trump Faces Major Accusations From Former Adviser

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former senior advisor to Melania Trump, has revealed shocking details about the former first lady's supposed shady activities behind the scenes.

Since 1998, the former model has been in the spotlight for being Donald Trump's right-hand woman. In 2016, her title of wife and mother evolved to the First Lady of the United States after the controversial businessman won the presidential election. "I'm honored to be your first lady," she said in Jan 2017, per NBC. While Melania seemed to take the new title in stride, her time as first lady was far from smooth. From her controversial fashion choices, like her "I really don't care" jacket, to her reported plagiarism of speeches, her four years in the role were anything but scandal-free.

However, this biggest jaw-dropping moment in Melania's tenure as first lady occurred in October 2020, when Wolkoff shared secretly recorded tapes of the supermodel making eye-opening statements about her husband and her White House duties. The shocking recordings were for Wolkoff's tell-all book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady."

Melania can be heard in one recording saying (per CNN), "They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like him, I support him. I don't say enough, I don't do enough where I am." While the tapes certainly stirred the political plot, Wolkoff's new shocking claims are proving to be even worse.