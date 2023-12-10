Here's How Much Charlie Sheen Pays His Exes In Child Support

Charlie Sheen has paid an enormous amount of child support over the years. With five children and a high-profile career, that's basically expected. Sheen fathered five children with three women, including his ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller. Sheen's children, in birth order, are Cassandra Estevez, Sami and Lola Sheen, and twins Max and Bob Sheen. Sheen's oldest was born in 1984 when he was just 19 years old. His twins were born in 2009 when he was 44.

Sheen's oldest aged out of child support around two decades ago, but his other children continued to require steep financial support into the 2010s and 2020s. The "Two and a Half Men" star once warranted nearly $2 million per episode of the long-running comedy, so it was easy for him to keep up with the hefty payments. Unfortunately, after dealing with years of controversies that tarnished his Hollywood reputation, Sheen no longer makes that kind of money. For this reason, he's started to challenge his child support judgments. Here's how much Sheen was paying in child support (and how much he pays today).