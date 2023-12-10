Here's How Much Charlie Sheen Pays His Exes In Child Support
Charlie Sheen has paid an enormous amount of child support over the years. With five children and a high-profile career, that's basically expected. Sheen fathered five children with three women, including his ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller. Sheen's children, in birth order, are Cassandra Estevez, Sami and Lola Sheen, and twins Max and Bob Sheen. Sheen's oldest was born in 1984 when he was just 19 years old. His twins were born in 2009 when he was 44.
Sheen's oldest aged out of child support around two decades ago, but his other children continued to require steep financial support into the 2010s and 2020s. The "Two and a Half Men" star once warranted nearly $2 million per episode of the long-running comedy, so it was easy for him to keep up with the hefty payments. Unfortunately, after dealing with years of controversies that tarnished his Hollywood reputation, Sheen no longer makes that kind of money. For this reason, he's started to challenge his child support judgments. Here's how much Sheen was paying in child support (and how much he pays today).
Charlie Sheen paid Brooke Mueller $55,000 a month
Charlie Sheen once paid Brooke Mueller — the mother of his two youngest children — $55,000 a month in child support, per Us Weekly. One full year of payments amounted to $660,000. In 2018, Sheen contested this judgment because of what he'd described as a decrease in income. "I have been unable to find steady work and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry," Sheen wrote in court documents in 2018. "All of this has resulted in a significant reduction in my earnings. Ultimately, a judge agreed to adjust the payout to an undisclosed amount. In 2022, a judge ruled on a new agreement between Sheen and Mueller, presumably lower than his previous payment.
This latest judgment wasn't the first time that Sheen had attempted to get out of his child support payments to Mueller. In 2013, Sheen wanted to stop paying Mueller any child support. A source told TMZ Sheen wanted to withdraw support because he felt that Meuller was using the money to fund her concurrent rehab stints, which he'd help pay for in the past. The outlet also claimed that Sheen's children with Muller temporarily lived with Denise Richards as she sought treatment.
Charlie Sheen stopped paying Denise Richards child support
Charlie Sheen used to pay Denise Richards $20,000 a month for his two middle children, Sami and Lola Sheen. However, one year before Sheen sought and won a new child support agreement with Brooke Mueller, he successfully got a judge to eliminate his child support for Denise Richards and their teenage daughters. According to Us Weekly, a judge ruled in Sheen's favor in 2021 because Sami wanted to live with him due to an estrangement with her mother. "I think what transpired today is extremely fair," Sheen said after their hearing, which Richards failed to attend. "It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness."
According to Page Six, Richards wasn't happy. "Charlie filed two years ago and kept pushing the court date, so Denise was very surprised that it happened while she is out of town filming," revealed a source at the time. "She was blindsided. Now he's manipulating the situation." Richard's husband, Aaron Phypers, was also unhappy with the judgment. "Aaron's a kind man. He's in a tough role, but he keeps his cool," revealed a source to People. "He's heartbroken because Denise is heartbroken that Charlie is pulling this after all she has done for him." They continued, "He's upset because his wife is upset that Charlie is playing this game with the kids."