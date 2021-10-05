Why Is Charlie Sheen No Longer Paying Denise Richards Child Support?

Things seem to have calmed down a little for Charlie Sheen since that infamous Tiger Blood and "Winning" phase back in 2011, as well as things seemingly staying a little more down low for the former "Two and a Half Men" actor since he and his ex-wife, Denise Richards, went their separate ways in 2005. But only a little more.

Sheen and Richards have had a pretty tumultuous relationship since then, with Richards even claiming in 2006 that Sheen had allegedly threatened to harm her. "My primary concern is and always has been the welfare of the children," she said in a statement of their kids, Lola Rose Sheen and Sam Sheen, during divorce proceedings (via E! News).

Things have been very up and down since then, with the custody of their children being a particular source of contention. In September 2019, Richards accused her ex of owing child support, to which Charlie told The Blast, "D and her legal posse traffic only in fiction my day in court is painfully overdue. She is behaving like a coward and the truth will prevail."

Richards discussed the drama in an April 2020 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," saying of Charlie, "If he doesn't want to pay child support, that's on him... There's a lot that the kids don't know about their dad and I want to keep it that way." She then told Us Weekly in May things were "all good" between herself and Charlie. Possibly until now...