Paris Hilton's Parenting Confession Has Fans Saying The Same Thing

Paris Hilton made a parenting confession that has her fans up in arms. The previously childless socialite became a mother-of-two less than a year after welcoming her firstborn. Hilton's first baby, Phoenix, was born in January 2023, per People. Meanwhile, Hilton's second baby — a girl named London — was born in November 2023, per AP News. Unsurprisingly, Hilton has grown to love watching her babies, born via surrogates, bond. "They are best friends, they love each other so much and I can tell he's so excited to be a big brother," Hilton revealed during an interview with Access Hollywood. Hilton also explained that she believes Phoenix will be a great big brother to London.

Unfortunately, Hilton's parenting journey has already been sullied by hateful social media trolls who decided to make fun of her son's appearance. Now, Hilton is fielding even more online criticism, but it's not because of how her precious babies look. Instead, fans are reacting to Hilton's "Paris In Love" confession, as she revealed she didn't personally change baby Phoenix's diaper for an entire month. Of course, not changing your baby's diaper doesn't present the most favorable optics, but knowing the context makes it a bit less odd. Still, social media is not letting Ms. Hilton slide on this one.