What Life Was Like For Marion Jones Before The Olympics

Marion Jones was barely into her teen years when the promising young athlete began earning a reputation as America's next great track star. She proved those predictions to be right on the money when she competed in the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, making history as the first female athlete to win five medals in track and field in the same year.

In 2007, it all came crashing down when Jones confessed to taking steroids; the International Olympic Committee subsequently stripped her of all her medals. Meanwhile, she was in dire straits financially when a bank foreclosed on her home the same year. The athlete was subsequently hit with charges of lying to federal agents about her steroid use, and also admitted to lying about her knowledge of a check-forging scheme involving her former sports agent. Jones was sentenced to serve six months in prison, and was released in September 2008.

Yet that wasn't the end of her career in sports. In 2010, Jones was signed by WNBA's Tulsa Shock. While her new basketball gig was seen by some as Jones seeking redemption, she took a contrary view. "Redemption isn't a part of my vocabulary," Jones said during a news conference, as reported by The New York Times. The following year, she was cut from the team, and transitioned into working as a sales executive. With all that in mind, read on for a look at what life was like for Jones before those fateful Olympic Games.