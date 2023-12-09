Ryan O'Neal's Final Instagram Post Reminds Everyone Of His Top Priority In Life

When Ryan O'Neal died at age 82, he left behind a complicated legacy. You see, the "Love Story" star's Instagram page doesn't capture his complete life story, as it mostly chronicles the good times, but his last post does tell us what was on his mind during his final days.

Among Ryan's 230 posts are photos of his dogs, beach sunsets, and reminders of the 1970 tearjerker that made him and co-star Ali MacGraw enduring Hollywood icons. There are also many tributes to Ryan's late partner, Farrah Fawcett, but only a handful of photos of Ryan with their son, Redmond O'Neal, who has struggled with addiction and legal woes. There's also a throwback photo from Ryan's 1973 movie "Paper Moon," which co-starred his daughter, Tatum O'Neal. But what you don't see is any mention of Ryan and Tatum's troubled relationship. "He loved me, but then hated me, because I won the Academy Award," Tatum told The Hollywood Reporter in July. At the time, she was planning on meeting O'Neal after three years of estrangement. "I don't want him to die," she said. "I love him."

Tatum doesn't appear on her father's Instagram page, nor does her brother, Griffin O'Neal. "The last time I saw my dad, he shot at me because I was trying to help his son [Redmond] get sober," Griffin told People in 2015. But there are several photos of Ryan's son Patrick O'Neal, who was the subject of his last post.