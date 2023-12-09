A Look At Sami Sheen's Plastic Surgery Transformation

With a little nip and tuck, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities have transformed into entirely new people thanks to plastic surgery. Getting work done is nothing new amongst A-list celebrities, and while sometimes it can go terribly wrong, other times, the work turns out better than many might've expected. The latest celeb to join the list of plastic surgery transformations is none other than Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' eldest daughter, Sami Sheen.

Back in June 2022, Sami revealed that she was pursuing a career on the platform OnlyFans, per Us Weekly. OnlyFans is a subscription-based service where users can pay content creators to showcase explicit content. Nearly a year after she joined OnlyFans, Sami revealed that she was waiting to get breast augmentation to show more of her body, per Entertainment Tonight. "I still show pretty much everything. I just want to wait until the girls [her breasts] are done, so I'm fully confident in everything I'm showing, but I still show a lot on there," she explained.

Sami expressed her insecurity over the size of her breasts, but was excited about what they would look like after the procedure. She said, "I think I'm also just excited for the anticipation because, like, the big reveal. Like, 'Oh yay, you can finally see everything. And look, they're really big and nice and squishy.' I just want to wait." Well, Sami has finally gotten the procedure done and showcased the transformation on social media.