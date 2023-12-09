Who Are Ryan O'Neal's Children?

A Hollywood "Love Story" has ended following the news that Ryan O'Neal died at age 82. The actor's life was complex — and at times, controversial — with his and "Charlie's Angel" star Farrah Fawcett's tragic romance and his troubled relationship with daughter Tatum O'Neal frequently hitting the headlines. Ryan also had two ex-wives and three other children, each of whom has their own checkered history.

The actor's son, Patrick O'Neal, made the sad announcement about his father's death on Instagram. "So this is the toughest thing I've ever had to say, but here we go," he wrote on December 8. "My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us. My father has always been my hero. I looked up to him, and he was always bigger than life."

Patrick was the product of Ryan's marriage to Leigh Taylor-Young. Per the U.S. Sun, Taylor-Young was Ryan's second wife. The couple married in 1967 and were together for four years. Patrick was their only child. Before meeting Taylor-Young on the set of the primetime soap opera "Peyton Place," Ryan was married to Joanna Moore. Their union was also short-lived; they divorced after just three years. Still, they welcomed two children, Tatum and Griffin O'Neal. Ryan's longest relationship was with Fawcett; they had an on-off-on-off rollercoaster romance that lasted from 1979 until they divorced in 1997. The two reunited in 2001, remaining a couple until Fawcett's death in 2009. The turbulent and often toxic twosome welcomed a son, Redmond O'Neal, together. So, who are Ryan's children: Tatum, Griffin, Patrick, and Ryan?