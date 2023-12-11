The Ironclad Detail Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Included In Their Prenup
Jeannie Mai's comments about Jeezy's supposed extramarital activities have brought the spotlight on their intense prenuptial agreement.
Between 2018 and 2022, the popular rapper and "The Real" TV host made waves for their heartwarming relationship, which was confirmed in September 2019. After getting married in March 2021 and giving birth to their first child, Monaco, in January 2022, the couple seemed on top of the world. "It's not about finding someone who's perfect. It's about finding someone who can match your level of commitment — not just the relationship, but the commitment to heal themselves to love stronger and live happier forever," Mai wrote on Instagram in light of their first wedding anniversary.
However, in September 2023, Jeezy shocked pop culture enthusiasts when he filed for divorce from the "Dancing With the Stars" contestant. In the filing obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the "Me Ok" artist stated that their marriage was irretrievably broken and had no chance of recovering. Jezzy also requested joint physical and legal custody of their child and that their prenuptial agreement be honored. Since that fateful day, Mai and Jeezy have slowly started to open up about their divorce, including the former accusing the rapper of being unfaithful. With that in mind, their prenup agreement included an ironclad infidelity clause with significant financial implications.
Jeannie Mai hints at Jeezy cheating in new court documents
Since their divorce made headlines in September 2023, Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have remained relatively mum regarding the details of their separation. However, in November 2023, "The Real" host seemingly accused Jeezy of cheating in her response to the rapper's divorce filing when she asked to invoke a specific infidelity clause. "The Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications ... shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party," the court document obtained by TMZ stated.
In addition to the bombshell claims, Mai's lawyer also wrote that the TV show host has the right to adjust her counterclaim in the future. "Wife reserves the right to amend this counterclaim to add other grounds for divorce, but which Wife does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly," the documents read. Days after submitting her legal filing, Mai revealed on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that she felt blindsided by Jeezy's filing. "When I found out at the same as the rest of the world that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted," she explained to the EGOT winner. "Even though this year I met the most broken version of me, I also met the strongest version of me."
Jeezy denies Jeannie Mai's cheating allegations
Days after Jeannie Mai's eye-opening counterclaim, Jeezy released a statement slamming the cheating allegations. "Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins' behalf are 100 percent false, and we have no further statements at this time," a rep for the rapper told Us Weekly on December 2, 2023. Before making his latest statement, Jeezy released his track "Don't Cheat" on November 3, 2023, which seemingly alluded to him being the victim of infidelity. "Tell me you gon' hold it down, baby girl, 'cause this s**t ain't for the weak, nah," he raps on the track, per Genius. "Real s**t, been cheated on, and I been lied to."
Jeezy echoed similar sentiments to the aforementioned track during an interview with Nia Long. "Real n****s don't cheat. There's something in us that makes us want to be right across the board," he explained. Elsewhere in his interview, Jeezy vaguely opened up about his divorce from Mai, describing it as not an easy journey. "This has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I'm sad. I can tell you that I'm disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy," he said. "But god has put me on a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and you be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who's been through all of the things that I've been through."