The Ironclad Detail Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Included In Their Prenup

Jeannie Mai's comments about Jeezy's supposed extramarital activities have brought the spotlight on their intense prenuptial agreement.

Between 2018 and 2022, the popular rapper and "The Real" TV host made waves for their heartwarming relationship, which was confirmed in September 2019. After getting married in March 2021 and giving birth to their first child, Monaco, in January 2022, the couple seemed on top of the world. "It's not about finding someone who's perfect. It's about finding someone who can match your level of commitment — not just the relationship, but the commitment to heal themselves to love stronger and live happier forever," Mai wrote on Instagram in light of their first wedding anniversary.

However, in September 2023, Jeezy shocked pop culture enthusiasts when he filed for divorce from the "Dancing With the Stars" contestant. In the filing obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the "Me Ok" artist stated that their marriage was irretrievably broken and had no chance of recovering. Jezzy also requested joint physical and legal custody of their child and that their prenuptial agreement be honored. Since that fateful day, Mai and Jeezy have slowly started to open up about their divorce, including the former accusing the rapper of being unfaithful. With that in mind, their prenup agreement included an ironclad infidelity clause with significant financial implications.