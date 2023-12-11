Inside Mama June And Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Complicated Relationship
Mama June and her daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, had a terribly complicated relationship prior to Cardwell's untimely death. The 29-year-old passed away on December 9 from adrenal cancer, according to her mother. The reality star took to Instagram to inform their fans of the heartbreaking news, and the post featured Cardwell and Mama June posing with family members — including reality star Alana Thompson, who's better known as Honey Boo Boo. According to Mama June, Cardwell died at her home, surrounded by their family.
Mama June also addressed Cardwell's death through her Instagram stories. The mother of four reposted a statement from WeTV, which produces her show, "Mama June: From Not To Hot." "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Anna Cardwell, a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend," read the network's statement." "Our sincerest condolences to June, Pumpkin, Alana, Jessica, and their family during this difficult time. Anna will be truly missed, but never forgotten, as her light and spirit live on." Mama June added, "I keep feeling this is all a nightmare. This is the toughest thing I've ever been through @annamarie35." Unfortunately, Mama June's relationship with Cardwell was anything but ideal while she was still alive.
Anna Cardwell accused Mama June's former boyfriend of abuse
Anna Cardwell's complicated relationship with her mother, Mama June, dates back to her childhood. According to Cardwell, Mama June ignored the sexual abuse she endured at the hand of her then-boyfriend, Mark McDaniel. Cardwell said that McDaniel abused her when she was only eight years old (via People). Unfortunately, Mama June didn't take her side. "A week or so after it happened, I talked to Mama and she was upset, crying and saying, 'I don't believe you, I don't believe you, why would you do this to me?'" Cardwell shared with the outlet. "And I was like, 'Mama, he did that to me and I can't do anything about it. You were never there to see it. You were always at work." Mama June also reportedly returned to McDaniel, prompting Cardwell's comments.
Cardwell, who temporarily went to live with her maternal grandmother, also denounced her mother's rumored attachment to McDaniel to Entertainment Tonight. "I'm mad. I'm upset. I feel betrayed. I feel very hurt," Cardwell explained to the publication in 2014 (via Daily Mail). "That's the main thing that I am — I feel very hurt that Mama let him come around." Cardwell also criticized Mama June for allowing her siblings to be around McDaniel. "She let him get around Alana and Pumpkin knowing that she is going to get the kids taken away," added Cardwell.
Anna and Mama June reconciled
Even though Anna Cardwell accused Mama June — who's also had a fraught relationship with Honey Boo Boo — of ignoring her childhood abuse, they sporadically reconciled before Cardwell's cancer forced them to work on their relationship. As People reported, Cardwell temporarily made up with Mama June when the family's first solo reality show, "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," was picked up to put up a united familial front. "Me and Mama realized we needed to put this behind us and get our relationship back on track and that's what we did and that's what we have been doing," Cardwell shared with People.
Ultimately, Cardwell eventually focused on her own life with her husband and two daughters and left her brief time in the spotlight behind. Cardwell and Mama June appeared to be on better terms in recent years. Over the summer, Mama June shared how she was handling Cardwell's diagnosis. "For me, it's an emotional rollercoaster sometimes," Mama June revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "Mentally it's always on my mind." She continued, "We know it's terminal. She's stage 4. She's not gonna go into remission. We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time 'cause you never know."