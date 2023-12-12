How Anne Heche's Oldest Son Homer Landed In Financial Trouble After Her Death
Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, faced financial difficulties while mourning his mother's tragic death. In the week following her passing, Laffoon issued a public statement expressing a spectrum of emotions about Heche, who succumbed to her injuries following a severe car accident. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," Laffoon shared in the statement obtained by People in August 2022. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom." He continued, "Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love."
In November 2022, a judge granted Laffoon control of Heche's estate after a brief fight with James Tupper, the father of his younger brother, Atlas. While this gave Laffoon decision-making power over his late mother's fortune, this also put him first to face the people making monetary claims against Heche's assets. Per the ruling, Laffoon was granted the legal power to "commence and maintain or defend" any lawsuits against or in the name of Heche's estate. Unfortunately, it didn't take long for Laffoon to get sued for damages.
Citibank sues Anne Heche's son for her unpaid credit card bills
In April 2023, Citibank sued Anne Heche's son for about $36,000 of his mother's unpaid credit card bills, according to the New York Post. The lawsuit was launched on behalf of Citibank through a group of creditors. According to court documents, Heche had at least $62,000 in credit card debt. At the time of the filing, Heche's estate was thought to be worth around $110,000. As of this writing, the result of that lawsuit has not been made available to the public.
Laffoon previously claimed that Heche's estate was worth around $400,000, according to Radar. This assertion emerged during his legal dispute with James Tupper over the control of Heche's finances, where Tupper argued that Heche's personal property exceeded $1.6 million and included an annual gross income of $400,000 on those assets. Of Heche's assets, Laffoon revealed in court that his late mother had about $110,000 of cash on hand, including unclaimed royalty checks from her previous acting jobs. Laffoon also claimed that the majority of that sum came from $77,000 that Heche left behind in a bank account.
Anne Heche's estate faces another hefty lawsuit
Unfortunately, this isn't the only lawsuit that Homer Laffoon has had to deal with on behalf of his mother's estate. According to Page Six, Lynne Mishele — the renter who was leasing the home at the center of Heche's fatal car crash — sued Anne Heche's estate shortly after her tragic death. However, the couple who owned the home also sought financial reimbursement through Laffoon.
In December 2022, Jennifer Durand and John Durand, who owned the home that Heche crashed into, sued her estate for $2 million, according to People. "At the time Heche plowed into and decimated their house, the Durands were leasing their house and property, and the Durands received a substantial economic benefit from the lease and the monthly rent that they received," read the filing. It continued, "The Durands now have to spend substantial time and money and undergo the difficult process of rebuilding their house. The Durands have suffered substantial damages as a result of Heche's irresponsible actions and behavior." This case also appears to be ongoing.