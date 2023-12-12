How Anne Heche's Oldest Son Homer Landed In Financial Trouble After Her Death

Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, faced financial difficulties while mourning his mother's tragic death. In the week following her passing, Laffoon issued a public statement expressing a spectrum of emotions about Heche, who succumbed to her injuries following a severe car accident. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," Laffoon shared in the statement obtained by People in August 2022. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom." He continued, "Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love."

In November 2022, a judge granted Laffoon control of Heche's estate after a brief fight with James Tupper, the father of his younger brother, Atlas. While this gave Laffoon decision-making power over his late mother's fortune, this also put him first to face the people making monetary claims against Heche's assets. Per the ruling, Laffoon was granted the legal power to "commence and maintain or defend" any lawsuits against or in the name of Heche's estate. Unfortunately, it didn't take long for Laffoon to get sued for damages.