Shannon Beador Questions Ex John Janssen's Romance With RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino

When Shannon Beador learned her ex-John Janssen had a new hookup, she was hit with a triple whammy heartbreak. Not only was Janssen moving on from her, but he was doing so with her former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" castmate, Alexis Bellino. The same Alexis who's the ex-wife of Shanon's legal nemesis, Jim Bellino. Ouch. So, it's little wonder Shannon has more than a few questions regarding the hot new romance.

There were plenty of red flags that Shannon and Janssen were doomed from the start. For starters, Shannon was fresh out of her messy divorce from David Beador when they started dating. Then, there's the fact that the couple was dating for three years but didn't spend nights together, go on any couples trips, or discuss long-term future plans. Tamra Judge had plenty to say about that, not surprisingly. "Shannon and John not talking about getting married is a huge red flag," Judge shared in an on-camera confessional. "They've been together [for] three years, and no talk of marriage at their age? It doesn't sound right."

Still, Shannon totally didn't see the breakup coming. "All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming. We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story," she told People. Given the situation, it's only natural that Shannon is struggling to come to terms with Janssen's new "RHOC" romance.