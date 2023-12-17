What We Know About Morgan Freeman's Political Views

Morgan Freeman's velvet voice lives rent-free in so many hearts and minds around the world. Known for his roles in nearly 150 films over a career that spans decades, including his Oscar-award-winning portrayal of Eddie "Scrap-Iron" Dupris in "Million Dollar Baby," Freeman is a Hollywood icon. Despite his celeb status with dozens upon dozens of award nominations, he even has his underrated movies. In Freeman's estimation, the most underrated one in his career was the 2012 "The Magic of Belle Isle" (via Far Out Magazine).

While his fame has garnered him quite a bit of attention in his over half-century of acting, Freeman is not immune from political rigmarole. That was made clear when Freeman was photographed with Mississippi gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley and his wife, Katelyn Mabus, in October 2023. Freeman is from and lives in Mississippi, yet Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves saw the photo of the trio and dubbed Freeman a "Hollywood liberal" (per Newsweek). Reeves' attack was met with contempt from tens of thousands online who pointed out Freeman's status as a Mississippian.

Even if things appeared to shake out in his favor, the social media snafu got people wondering about Freeman's political affiliations. Unlike many of his Tinseltown peers, Freeman is not as openly political online. With that in mind, where do his loyalties lie?