Inside Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner's Prenuptial Agreement
Things are "Burnin' Up" in Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce as new details have been revealed on the couple's prenup.
Jonas and Turner truly seemed like couple goals. From their fun-filled Las Vegas nuptials to welcoming kids, it looked like the couple were in it for the long run. But Jonas and Turner shocked everyone by announcing their split on social media in September 2023. Leading up to the announcement, many were wondering if the couple were facing issues because they hadn't been spotted together for a while, and all the speculation seemed to be confirmed when Jonas obtained a divorce lawyer, per People. The "Sucker' singer was the one to pull the trigger and file for divorce, even before the announcement of their split.
The couple broke their silence just a day after Jonas filed, sharing, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they continued, "There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children." There have been plenty of dramatic divorces, but how Jonas and Turner's split unfolded was almost unheard of. Both portrayed each other in a bad light, they had a custody battle in the days that followed, and even Taylor Swift was somehow thrown into the narrative. But one thing the couple has agreed on since filing for divorce has been their prenup.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are sticking to their prenup
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a messy fallout following their split, but they did have one thing set in stone. A source revealed to People, that the couple "did have a prenup." The Blast later confirmed this news to be true, and the pair is sticking to the agreement they had in place. A source told the outlet that Jonas and Turner had signed an "ironclad prenuptial agreement" before their 2019 wedding. But what did this prenup entail?
According to a source from The Blast, the prenup revealed that Jonas would keep all royalties from the music he makes, even the ones that might be inspired by Turner herself. But it seemed to balance out because the "Game of Thrones" actor would also keep any money she makes from the smash hit HBO show and any residuals from her acting projects. As for their properties in Miami, Los Angeles, and the U.K., the couple agreed that if it was in the person's name before their marriage, that person would own it. The only home that would be split was the one they purchased as a married couple.
Everything seemed to be pretty much figured out in the prenup — the only thing still up in the air is the amount that will be paid in custody support. Considering the couple already had a feud regarding the custody of their kids, the agreement over custody support may be the same.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a messy custody battle following split
Lawsuits were flying after Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their split. When the "S.O.S." singer filed for divorce, he was on tour, and Turner was in the U.K. filming a project. The "Game of Thrones" actor, who is from England, immediately requested her children be returned to the U.K. in a lawsuit, per Entertainment Weekly. In the filing, Turner alleged that Jonas "wrongfully retained" their two children, Willa and Delphine, and refused to return their passports. The "Dark Phoenix" actor alleged that she and Jonas agreed that England would be their children's "forever home." Jonas' team responded by saying they were unable to relocate the kids because the divorce was filed in Florida, and if Jonas returned the kids he would be violating the filing, per Today.
Over time, the couple was able to come to a temporary custody agreement for their two kids, per People. Jonas and Turner agreed to bounce their kids back and forth, spending a couple of weeks with the "Do Revenge" actor and then traveling back to spend a couple of weeks with the musician. This agreement will last until early January 2024. After reaching an agreement, the couple released a statement sharing, "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents."