Strange Things About Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse's Relationship

Suki Waterhouse is talented, successful, and, of course, beautiful, but she too has struggled with dating. In fact, things got particularly bad right before she met Robert Pattinson, as the relationship she had been in ended terribly.

"I've been ghosted and broken up with after dating someone for a year," she told the "Driven Minds: A Type 7 Podcast" in October 2023. Being left in such a cold-hearted way shook up her world, but luckily, it proved to be a positive learning experience. Following her heartbreak, the actor decided to swear off men for six months. "It turned out to be brilliant because I took a bout of celibacy," she shared. "No dates, no nothing."

During that time, she learned more about herself than she ever had. As she told the podcast, by not having to flirt, text potential matches, and deal with all the emotions that come with courting, she was able to put the focus back on herself. "You actually can hear yourself so much clearer," Waterhouse mused. "I got very clear and I got very used to being comfortable with myself — then I ended up meeting my boyfriend now." She recalled how the cosmic irony of the two connecting during this time in her life made her relationship with Pattinson "extra special in a way."