The Untold Truth Of Jon Rahm

Few have made such a swift impact in professional golf as Spanish player Jon Rahm. He was only in his mid-20s in 2020 when he became ranked the number one golfer in the world, becoming only the 24th person and second from Spain ever to reach this top ranking. Rahm explained his rapid success was, in part, due to a focused effort from the very beginning. "I made that deal with myself very young, I believe at 13 or 14 I started working towards that goal, and everything I've done golf-wise has been to become No. 1 in the world and become the best player I can be," he said after winning the PGA Tour Memorial Tournament.

Facing stiff competition, Rahm dropped out of the top spot only to reclaim it back in early 2023. It was a big year for Rahm, who then went on to win the Masters Tournament. As he sank the final putt to win, fans could spot his nickname "Rahmbo" written on the scorecard peeking out of his back pocket. Then, Rahm sent shockwaves around the golf world when he announced his decision to sign with LIV Golf, the professional tour owned by the Public Investment Fund out of Saudi Arabia. "I believe in the growth of the game of golf," he said of joining LIV Golf. It was the next chapter in his personal and professional story that has been filled with emotions, tragedies, and — of course — victories. This is the untold truth of Jon Rahm.