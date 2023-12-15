Matthew Perry's Official Cause Of Death Is So Sad

After more than a month after his tragic passing, Matthew Perry's cause of death has officially been revealed to be "the acute effects of ketamine," per TMZ. Documents obtained by the outlet from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office revealed the "Friends" actor, who tragically passed away at 54 on October 28, 2023, was taking ketamine infusion therapy for his struggles with depression and anxiety. However, the ketamine that was found in the actor's system reportedly "could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less." Other contributing factors were reportedly involved in the actor's death, including "drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effect." Alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, and fentanyl were not found in Perry's system.

Perry's cause of death was deferred in the days after his passing in hopes of discovering more information through various reports, including the toxicology report, per E! News.

