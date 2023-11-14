Courteney Cox Remembers Matthew Perry With Clip Of Their Behind-The-Scenes Bond

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox created television magic with their characters Chandler Bing and Monica Geller on "Friends." And with Perry's tragic passing at the age of 54 due to an apparent drowning, Cox is reflecting on her time with her "Friends' co-star in a touching tribute shared to social media.

Cox began by writing, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites." Cox included a behind-the-scenes clip of one of the most iconic moments during the show's run. In it, the audience discovers Chandler and Monica in bed together during a trip to London. The moment brought joy to so many and it definitely brought happiness to the "Friends" actor. She continued, "To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story."

Cox revealed that before they shot the scene, Perry had whispered a joke in her ear, which he wanted her to repeat. She ended the touching tribute by writing, "He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind." Perry's passing is incredibly sad, but it's memories like the one Cox shared that remind everyone how loved the actor was.