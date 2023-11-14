Courteney Cox Remembers Matthew Perry With Clip Of Their Behind-The-Scenes Bond
Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox created television magic with their characters Chandler Bing and Monica Geller on "Friends." And with Perry's tragic passing at the age of 54 due to an apparent drowning, Cox is reflecting on her time with her "Friends' co-star in a touching tribute shared to social media.
Cox began by writing, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites." Cox included a behind-the-scenes clip of one of the most iconic moments during the show's run. In it, the audience discovers Chandler and Monica in bed together during a trip to London. The moment brought joy to so many and it definitely brought happiness to the "Friends" actor. She continued, "To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story."
Cox revealed that before they shot the scene, Perry had whispered a joke in her ear, which he wanted her to repeat. She ended the touching tribute by writing, "He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind." Perry's passing is incredibly sad, but it's memories like the one Cox shared that remind everyone how loved the actor was.
Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars are beginning to break their silence on his death
In late October, Matthew Perry suddenly died in his California home. The news was unexpected, especially for Perry's "Friends" co-stars. Perry spent 10 years alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, as they all starred in one of the biggest sitcoms in television history. The cast famously grew close with one another and many expected them to react to the news of Perry's death immediately. However, it took some time.
Days after Perry died, the co-stars broke their silence in a joint statement, per People. They said, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family." The cast promised to speak out about Perry's death in the future as they processed their grief and they are slowly keeping true to that promise.
Just hours before Cox posted her tribute to Perry, LeBlanc shared a touching memory of his "Friends" co-star on social media as well. He wrote, "Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend." LeBlanc promised to never forget his co-star and friend before throwing one last jab at Perry. He joked, "And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."